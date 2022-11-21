Chosen first name initiative to include dean and chancellor’s lists

Students can now apply to have their chosen name shown on App State’s dean’s list and chancellor’s list, as of Nov. 15.

According to an email sent out by the Office of Diversity and Office of the Registrar, students have until Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. to update their preferred information. This is to ensure all chosen names will be able to be submitted in time for the publication of these lists, according to the email.

Instructions on how to update this information in AppalNet can be found on the chosen first name initiative webpage.

Upon updating chosen first names, the Office of Diversity recommends following up with professors so they can have proper notification before they begin final grade reporting.

According to the chosen first name initiative webpage, students’ chosen names will also be applied to sites, such as AsULearn, Degreeworks and Engage. Students can now also elect to use a chosen name printed on their diploma when they apply to graduate.