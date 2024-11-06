The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

2024 Election: Local unofficial results

November 5, 2024
November 5, 2024
Kaitlyn Close

All reported numbers will come from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or the Watauga County Board of Elections. Results reported on Election Day are unofficial projections for who will likely win each race. The Appalachian will not project a race for a particular candidate unless there is a statistical certainty the candidate will win.

The county boards of elections will certify election results on Nov. 15. During this period, they verify provisional ballots and count absentee ballots, which could sway results in an election. Countywide tabulated results are unofficial until they are certified.

With information from all county boards of elections, the NCSBE will certify election results on Nov. 26.

Information was last updated at 11 p.m.

Board of Education projected winners: Too close to project

The race for Watauga County Board of Education is currently to close too project three individual winners.

At the time of publication, 95% of precincts are reported in Watauga County.

The Appalachian will update with new information as election results are updated.

Watauga County Register of Deeds projected winner: Amy Shook

Amy Shook is projected to win reelection to the position of Watauga County Register of Deeds. This race was uncontested. 

Shook is projected to win with 100% of precincts reported. 

The register of deeds maintains the records in Watauga County including deeds, deeds of trust, powers of attorney and other documents. Shook first took over as register of deeds in 2015 after JoAnn Townsend retired. 

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 35 Seat 2 projected winner: Ted McEntire

Republican Ted McEntire is projected to win Seat 2 of the 35th District of the North Carolina Superior Court. The race was not contested. 

McEntire is projected to win the race with 100% of precincts reporting.

McEntire has served as a district court judge for Judicial District 24 since 2014. Prior to his position in District 24, he was in private practice as an attorney at Little and McEntire PA in Marion. 

N.C. District Court Judge District 35 Seat 2 projected winner: Rebecca Eggers-Gryder

Rebecca Eggers-Gryder is projected to defeat Ted McEntire for Seat 2 in the 35th District Court of North Carolina.

She is projected to win with 100% of precincts reporting. 

 The seat was previously held by Gary Gavenus and Greg Horne.

Eggers-Gryder is the 24th Judicial District NC Bar Counselor. She is a Watauga County native and is the first female judge for the 24th Judicial District.

N.C. District Court Judge District 35 Seat 3 projected winner: Milton Fletcher

Republican Milton Fletcher is projected to win the race for Seat 3 in the 35th District Court of North Carolina. The race was uncontested. 

Fletcher is projected to win the race with 100% of precincts reporting.

Fletcher is a prosecutor and completed law school at Wake Forest University.

District courts in North Carolina hear civil, criminal, juvenile and magistrate cases. The 35th District consists of the counties of Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Avery and Watauga.

N.C. District Court Judge District 35 Seat 4 projected winner: Alexandria “Allie” Leake

Democrat Alexandria “Allie” Leake is projected to win Seat 4 of the 35th District of the District Court of North Carolina. This race was uncontested. 

Leake is projected to win with 100% of precincts reporting.

Leake was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in August after the former seat holder, Hal Harrison, retired. Prior to her appointment, she worked as a partner at Leake and Stokes, a law office in Marshall. 

North Carolina district courts hear trial cases including misdemeanors, infractions, juvenile matters, landlord-tenant cases, replevin actions, motor vehicle cases and certain felony cases. District 35 oversees the counties of Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey, and judges serve four year terms.

Watauga County Commission District 3 projected winner: Braxton Eggers

Republican Braxton Eggers is projected to win in District 3 of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners race. 

Eggers is projected to defeat Jon Council, who is running unaffiliated, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Eggers has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2022.

Watauga County Commission District 4 projected winner: Ronnie Marsh

Republican Ronnie Marsh is projected to win District 4 in the Watauga County Board of Commissioners race. 

Marsh is projected to defeat Democrat Charlie Wallin, with 100% of precincts reporting. 

Marsh was the first Watauga County fire marshal and emergency management coordinator before serving as fire marshal for the Town of Boone for over 30 years, according to his campaign Facebook page

Watauga County Commission District 5 projected winner: Todd Castle

Republican Todd Castle is projected to defeat Democrat Sue Sweeting for District 5 of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners race.

Castle worked for the Watauga County Planning Board for eight years. He is projected to win the race with 100% of precincts reporting. 

Castle is from Boone and currently is serving his first term on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners. 

Watauga County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor projected winner: Nate Coppenbarger

Nate Coppenbarger is projected to be Watauga County’s soil and water conservation district supervisor. This race is uncontested. 

  Coppenbarger is projected to win the seat with 100% of precincts reporting. 

Coppenbarger lives in Brushy Fork and is the groundskeeper and head of maintenance at Daniel Boone Inn.

Board of Commissioners Referendum: Approved

The structure change to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners race is projected to be approved.

The measure is projected to be approved with 100% of precincts reported.

 

Para leer en español haz clic aquí.

