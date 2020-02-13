247 App State student-athletes named to academic honor roll

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

App State athletics announced 247 student-athletes made the fall 2019 academic honor roll. Out of those 247 athletes, eight were graduate students and 33 had a 4.0 GPA for that semester.

Seventy-three total members from the cheer team, dance team, athletic training and other student support staff were also named to the academic honor roll.

A student achieves academic honor roll if they earn a 3.25 GPA or higher during the fall semester while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

The average GPA for student-athletes for the 2019 fall semester was 3.17, which is the highest since 2012. The cumulative GPA for all student-athletes is currently 3.16.

Recognition for the student athletes will take place at the women’s basketball game on Feb. 27 against Louisiana.