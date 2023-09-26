The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

2
Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

3
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

5
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
5 takeaways from App State vs. Wyoming

5 takeaways from App State vs. Wyoming

September 26, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 27 – Oct. 4

App at a glance: Sept. 27 – Oct. 4

September 26, 2023

Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day

Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day

September 25, 2023

Mountaineers get late score in draw against James Madison

Mountaineers get late score in draw against James Madison

September 25, 2023

Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels

Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels

September 25, 2023

App State drops fourth consecutive after home series vs. JMU

App State drops fourth consecutive after home series vs. JMU

September 25, 2023

5 takeaways from App State vs. Wyoming

Kolby Shea, Reporter
September 26, 2023
Redshirt+freshman+running+back+Kanye+Roberts+battles+for+possession+against+Wyoming+Sept.+23.
Courtesy of David Katzenmaier, App State Athletics
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts battles for possession against Wyoming Sept. 23.

1. Redzone offensive woes

The Mountaineers scored 12 points in the first half, all from field goals by junior kicker Michael Hughes. The first three field goals by Hughes ended long drives where the offense stalled out once they entered the redzone. On the game’s first drive, the Black and Gold drove down the field with ease, but at the Wyoming 16-yard line they ran three plays and failed to get a first down, forcing a field goal just eight yards from the goal line. The next offensive drive, they marched down to the 10-yard line, ran three plays resulting in a 1-yard net loss. Hughes jogged out and knocked in the field goal from the Wyoming 11-yard line. Later, in the second quarter, the offense drove 87 yards and found themselves at the Wyoming 9-yard line after a big run. A couple of short runs later, the drive ended three yards short of the end zone. Instead of six, the Mountaineers settled for three again. Three drives that ended 22 total yards away from three touchdowns and resulted in a 12 point swing in favor of the Cowboys.

2. The passing game spreads the ball around

Nine offensive players shared junior quarterback Joey Aguilar’s 22 completions. Redshirt junior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson led the team in receiving yards, totaling 51 on three catches. Fellow redshirt junior receiver Dashaun Davis and junior tight end Eli Wilson led the team with four receptions each. Outside of these three, six others hauled in at least one reception. Similar to last year, the offense doesn’t feature a clear No. 1 wide receiver.

3. Offensive struggles give opponents a chance

The defense kept the Mountaineers in this game, but the offense lost the game. The defense allowed a 75-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but they limited Wyoming to 14 points and just over 200 total yards. The Black and Gold held the Cowboys to converting only three third-downs and scored the only App State touchdown on a pick-six by redshirt senior cornerback Tyrek Funderburk. Of the 14 allowed points, one touchdown came after an App State failed lateral that ended in a fumble, setting up Wyoming with good field position. When the defense plays so well, they need the offense to respond with points, something the Mountaineers couldn’t do on Saturday. The game ended on an interception thrown by Aguilar with under 20 seconds to play.  

4. App State and blocked kicks

App State knows a thing or two about clutch blocked kicks. Some of the biggest wins in program history have come on blocked kicks, including wins against Michigan in 2007 and North Carolina in 2019. This time however, the Black and Gold were on the opposite side of an eventual game-winning blocked kick. With under two minutes, App State attempted a field goal to extend their lead from five to eight. The Cowboys special teams unit broke through the Mountaineer blockers, swatted the ball down and returned it for a 62-yard touchdown that swung the game around after a long potential game sealing drive.  

5. Timeouts remain invaluable

With the lead in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers attempted to run the clock down before giving the ball back to Wyoming. The drive started at the App State 16-yard line, chewing up more than nine minutes, but ended in the blocked kick-six. The Black and Gold found themselves down by three with under two minutes to play and starting at their own 31-yard line. With time no longer on their side, the attempts to conserve the clock were hurt by a lack of timeouts. All three of the App State timeouts were used on the previous offensive drive. Wanting to get as close as possible for what could be a Hughes game-tying field goal attempt or a game-winning touchdown pass, head coach Shawn Clark called one more play with 17 seconds left. Usually a team would run the ball to get a couple more yards before attempting a kick, but with no timeouts, a run play likely runs out the clock. Instead, Aguilar dropped back, faced an all-out pressure from the Cowboys defense and threw the game-ending interception. The lack of timeouts hurt the Mountaineers chances on a drive where every second counted.    
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$380
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. sacks Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley Sept. 23. The Mountaineer defense gave up only 31 passing yards in the loss.
Late game woes cost Mountaineers against Cowboys
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.
Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.
5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle
Redshirt junior wide receiver Milan Tucker works his way around East Carolina defenders Sept. 17.
X marks the spot: Mountaineers strike gold against Pirates
A group of fans cheering on the Mountaineers against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.
Fans guide to game day against ECU
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown
More in Sports
Graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston prepares to kick a ball downfield against James Madison Sept.24.
Mountaineers get late score in draw against James Madison
Junior foward Charlotte Bosma brings the ball up the field against the Redhawks Sept. 22.
Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Winterhoff (left) and freshman right side Delanie Grevengoed contest a slam against James Madison Sept. 22.
App State drops fourth consecutive after home series vs. JMU
Sophomore defender Shannon Studer works around a Troy player Sept. 17.
App State soccer vs. Coastal Carolina ends in draw
Junior guard Xavion Brown shows off the new home white jersey Sep. 13, 2023.
Men's basketball announces new look for 2023-24 season
Senior midfielder Grace Ball advances the ball against the Knights Sept. 15.
Mountaineer field hockey knocks off Bellarmine
About the Contributor
Kolby Shea, Reporter
Kolby Shea (he/him) is a senior journalism major, photography minor, from Statesville, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$380
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *