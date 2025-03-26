The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers steal historic win over Marshall, take care of ECU

Fran Murphy, Reporter
March 25, 2025
Chloe Pound

The App State women’s tennis team defeated Marshall Saturday and Eastern Carolina Sunday, pushing their winning streak to 3 games.

The Mountaineers traveled to Huntington, West Virginia, where they handed No. 52 Marshall its first home loss since Jan. 27, 2024. This marked App State’s first-ranked road win in program history.

Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and sophomore Taya Powell got doubles play rolling with a 7-4 win in the tiebreaker. The Black and Gold were defeated in the two remaining doubles matches, surrendering the opening point to Thundering Herd.

Freshman Ruby Broadbent lost her singles match, landing the Mountaineers in a 2-0 hole.

Powell, Dada-Mascoll and sophomore Naledi Manyube took care of business in their singles matches, giving the Black and Gold a 3-2 advantage in the race to 4 points. Senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey punctuated the Mountaineers’ victory with a tightly contested three-set win.

App State traveled to Boone Sunday where they steamrolled through ECU.

After trailing 1-0 early due to a conceded doubles point, the Mountaineers won four straight singles matches to claim the 4-1 victory.

Ryan-Bovey, Broadbent, Powell and freshman Alexi Cleveland all won so quickly that team No. 1 Dada-Mascoll did not even have time to finish her match.

The successful weekend has App State sitting at 10-5 on the season. Their next match will be played Saturday against Arkansas State.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal