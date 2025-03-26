Mountaineers steal historic win over Marshall, take care of ECU

The App State women’s tennis team defeated Marshall Saturday and Eastern Carolina Sunday, pushing their winning streak to 3 games.

The Mountaineers traveled to Huntington, West Virginia, where they handed No. 52 Marshall its first home loss since Jan. 27, 2024. This marked App State’s first-ranked road win in program history.

Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and sophomore Taya Powell got doubles play rolling with a 7-4 win in the tiebreaker. The Black and Gold were defeated in the two remaining doubles matches, surrendering the opening point to Thundering Herd.

Freshman Ruby Broadbent lost her singles match, landing the Mountaineers in a 2-0 hole.

Powell, Dada-Mascoll and sophomore Naledi Manyube took care of business in their singles matches, giving the Black and Gold a 3-2 advantage in the race to 4 points. Senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey punctuated the Mountaineers’ victory with a tightly contested three-set win.

App State traveled to Boone Sunday where they steamrolled through ECU.

After trailing 1-0 early due to a conceded doubles point, the Mountaineers won four straight singles matches to claim the 4-1 victory.

Ryan-Bovey, Broadbent, Powell and freshman Alexi Cleveland all won so quickly that team No. 1 Dada-Mascoll did not even have time to finish her match.

The successful weekend has App State sitting at 10-5 on the season. Their next match will be played Saturday against Arkansas State.