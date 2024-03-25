A&C cooking corner: One-pan creamy Tuscan chicken

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Katelin Potter, Reporter
March 25, 2024
Brianna Bryson

This one-pan chicken comes together in less than an hour yet tastes like it took several. The dinner stands out with its flavor-packed chicken, fresh herbs and a simple yet tasty sauce. 

Tuscan chicken recipes are inspired by Tuscany, Italy but the dish itself was altered and pushed into U.S. culture by the Italian restaurant chain, Olive Garden. The chain came out with their “Tuscan Garlic Chicken” which has since been adopted by households across the U.S. and has become known as creamy Tuscan chicken, and in this case a one-pan version of the dish.

 

Prep time: 20 minutes 

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves 4 people

 

Supplies you will need:

  • A medium or large saucepan 
  • Tongs
  • A cooking spoon
  • A cutting board
  • A knife
  • A medium mixing bowl
  • Measuring cups
  • Measuring spoons

 

Ingredients for the chicken:

  • Two chicken breasts cut into halves 
  • Two tablespoons olive oil 
  • Two teaspoons italian seasoning
  • One teaspoon salt
  • Half teaspoon pepper
  • One teaspoon garlic powder
  • Half teaspoon oregano
  • Half teaspoon red pepper flakes

Ingredients for the Tuscan sauce:

  • One teaspoon lemon juice
  • Three tablespoons butter
  • One cup of cherry or sun dried tomatoes
  • Half tablespoon garlic, minced
  • One cup of heavy whipping cream
  • Two tablespoons cream cheese
  • Half cup chicken broth
  • Half cup parmesan cheese
  • Two tablespoons chopped basil
  • Handful of chopped spinach
  • One teaspoon parsley
  • Salt and pepper to taste

 

Directions:

In a medium bowl mix the chicken, olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, garlic powder, oregano and red pepper flakes. Let marinate for 15-30 minutes, you can use this time to prepare the ingredients for the sauce.

In a medium pan, heat up a splash of olive oil on medium-high heat and add the seasoned chicken. Cook on each side for three minutes or until the outside of the chicken has turned golden brown. Once the outside has reached the desired look, lower the heat but keep the chicken in the pan so it can cook to 165°F and be safe to eat. Remove chicken and set aside so you can use the pan for the tuscan sauce.

With the stovetop still on low heat, add the butter and lemon juice to deglaze the pan. Once the butter is completely melted add the minced garlic and chopped tomatoes. Cherry tomatoes should be chopped into quarters or smaller, however, sun-dried tomatoes will provide more flavor and come pre-chopped. Saute this for two minutes.

Add in the heavy cream and chicken broth while you whisk it on a low simmer for two to three minutes or until combined. Add cream cheese and parmesan while mixing until it thickens into a sauce-like consistency. If you want it to be extra cheesy or creamy, add more parmesan. Feel free to measure the cheese with your heart rather than measuring cups. The cheesier the better. 

Once thickened, add chopped basil, spinach, parsley, salt and pepper to taste. Mix these on low heat until spinach has wilted. When it looks like the leafy greens have shriveled and turned a darker green, that’s when you’ll know it’s ready. 

Either chop the chicken into smaller pieces or place whole slices back into the pan. Mix chicken into the sauce to completely cover. 

Serve and enjoy!
About the Contributor
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in public relations and journalism with a minor in general business.

