A&C cooking corner: Lavender lemon loaf

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
March 28, 2024
Brianna Bryson

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious treat to try your hand at baking, look no further than this lavender lemon loaf recipe. 

The notes of tangy citrus are perfectly balanced out with the lush taste of lavender, a perfect combination for a swiftly approaching springtime. This sweet and citrusy loaf can be eaten by itself as a quick snack or paired with an iced latte. 

Be sure you have an 8.5×4.5 inch loaf tin, which is the perfect size for this recipe. Also, have some non-stick spray handy before preparing the loaf.

 

Lavender Lemon Loaf:

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Lavender Icing Ingredients:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • ½ cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice 
  • 3 stems of lavender

Lemon Loaf Ingredients:

  • 1 ¾ cup of all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon of cornstarch
  • 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon of salt
  • ½ cup of milk 
  • 2 lemons
  • ¾ cup of unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 3 eggs

Loaf Directions: 

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray non-stick spray of your choice in your loaf tin. In a bowl, mix together flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt until well combined. Set to the side for the time being.

In a separate bowl, squeeze the lemon juice from the two lemons. In this same bowl, pour in the milk. Mix together well until the mixture starts to thicken. 

In another separate bowl, combine the butter, sugar and vegetable oil. Once combined, zest the two lemons and combine this with the mixture. Mix until the ingredients form a fluffy consistency. 

Add in each of the eggs and mix them in well. Gently fold the mixture in with the dry and wet ingredients until well combined. Be careful not to overmix. 

Pour the batter into the loaf tin and put it in the oven for an hour, or until the loaf turns golden brown. Allow to cool for 15 minutes.

Lavender Icing Directions: 

While the loaf is cooling, mix powdered sugar and lemon juice into a small saucepan over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Take the saucepan off heat, and pluck the lavender florets off their stem. Mix into the icing. Drizzle the icing on top of the loaf. Place remaining lavender stems on top of loaf for decoration if desired. Once the loaf is cooled, have a slice and enjoy.
About the Contributor
Nance Onsrud, Reporter
Nance Onsrud (any pronouns) is a senior english major with a concentration in literary studies and a minor in communications.

