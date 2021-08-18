Academic resources for App State students

Student Learning Center

The Disco Student Learning Center offers a variety of resources to help students thrive in their academic and personal development. Six central tools are offered by the Learning Center to address the specific needs of students.

The center currently offers small group tutoring via Zoom for select courses such as chemistry, physics, accounting, finance, Spanish and law. Students can make appointments online to schedule a session with a trained tutor approved by the academic department relative to their course.

Leadership Education and Development Tutoring is available for chemistry students and provides an opportunity to meet with classmates to discuss course concepts, develop study tools and enhance their overall understanding of class material, according to the website for the Student Learning Center. Students who receive an A in the relevant course can also be hired as LEAD Tutors. These sessions are voluntary and an updated schedule will be posted on their website when the fall semester begins.

Learning Labs are also offered for many subjects and don’t require an appointment. Students can drop in using the Zoom link provided for the specified lab during operational hours. The website for the Student Learning Center provides a schedule with available hours for each lab.

As-U-R in the center is an in-depth program for students who struggle with executive functioning skills which include initiating tasks, planning and prioritizing, organization, time management, setting and achieving goals and flexibility. Students with executive function challenges may be diagnosed with ADHD or simply struggle in areas related to these skills. This service has the capacity to support 100 students at a time. Applications for this program are ongoing and available to current students, transfers and high school seniors.

Academic Success Courses are available as a one-credit hour course for students who wish to improve in areas such as time management, reading efficiency and study skills. These graded courses are offered in-person, online and as a hybrid course.

The Student Learning Center also offers peer academic coaching and academic consultations to help students reach their goals. With peer coaching, upperclassmen trained in teaching useful study skills work with students of all majors. Students can choose how often they meet with their coach to develop a plan for academic success. Academic consultations are offered year-round to students who wish to have a one-time meeting with a study skills specialist.

University Writing Center

The University Writing Center is a free resource for those seeking assistance with any stage of the writing process. Located on the second floor of Belk Library, the Writing Center’s staff assist faculty, Boone residents and students with their writing.

The Writing Center will offer in-person and virtual consulting appointments beginning Aug. 23; appointment lengths vary depending on the needs of the consultee. Students may meet with consultants as many times as they wish during the semester without exceeding one appointment per day. Students with experience in writing may also be consultants for the Writing Center. The center can also provide confirmation reports upon request that indicate the length, time and date of the session for instructors, according to the Writing Center’s website.

Academic Advising

Each App State student is assigned an academic advisor to ensure academic success in every subject. Regular consultations with academic advisors are recommended by the university so students can stay on track with their goals and graduation requirements. Advising is located in D.D. Dougherty Hall where students can meet with their assigned advisor before they declare a major. These advisors can help students register for classes, find the right major and more.

After students decide on an area of study, they will be assigned an advisor in that department. Most majors require advising sessions prior to registering for classes to make sure students are on the best path toward graduation. They can also assist with finding internship opportunities, building resumés and answering questions related to the student’s career goals.