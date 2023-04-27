App at a glance: April 27-May 3

App at a glance is the Arts & Culture’s weekly calendar to highlight events and activities that students and community members can attend.

Thursday, April 27

“The Woman King” – Diversity Celebration Film Series

The Office of Diversity is having a free movie showing of “The Woman King” for all who are interested. The film celebrates feminine strength and power, following an all-female unit of warriors called the Agoj who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Experience the story of General Nanisca, played by Oscar-winner Viola Davis, as she trains a new generation to fight against an evil power determined to ruin their way of life. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the film will start at 6:30 p.m.

Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writer Series: Nickole Brown

The Visiting Writer Series is going out with a bang for its last event of the semester. The series is finished by poet Nickole Brown, who currently lives in Asheville, North Carolina. Brown specializes in writing about all things nature, with a particular love of animals and all living creatures. She will deliver a craft talk from 3:30-4:45 p.m. followed by a reading from 6-7:30 p.m. in Table Rock in Plemmons Student Union.

Friday, April 28

The Peel’s Spring Release Party

The Peel is hosting an evening of readings and performances accompanied by drinks and snacks to celebrate the release of the new print edition of The Peel Literature & Arts Review. All students, faculty and friends are invited to attend and chat with artists and the staff. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Nth Degree Gallery.

Queer Prom

The theme of this year’s Queer Prom, hosted by The Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Center, is “Villainous” with a night of dancing, free refreshments and a drag performance. Grab your best formal attire that screams gothic midnight glam and hit the dance floor. The event is RSVP only and will be held at Legends from 7-10 p.m. More details can be found on Engage.

“Funny Fest”

Students and comedians of App State will be taking the mic for some stand up comedy, sketch performances and improv games during the first annual “Funny Fest.” The event is put on by the NouN Improv Comedy Troupe and will be held from 7-9 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Living Learning Center.

Sunday, April 30

Appalachian Symphony Orchestra: Springtime in Paris

The Appalachian Symphony Orchestra will perform a seasonal musical assortment designed to take the audience to Paris during the springtime. The event will be from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and is free to the public.

Remembering and Forgetting

“Remembering and Forgetting” is a poetic and musical homage to the many victims of mass shootings. App State faculty members will be performing the tribute to recognize the immeasurable grief surrounding shootings and the struggle to not forget. The event is free and will be held in the IG Greer Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Monday, May 1

Cheers to the Queers & the End of the Year

The Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Center is partnering with the Counseling and Psychological Services Center for an event for students to learn coping skills and strategies, as well as learn how to develop safe spaces and discover support networks. The event will be from noon-2 p.m. in Watauga River in Plemmons Student Union.

Wednesday, May 3

Last day of class

Doggy Destress

Puppy snuggles may be the cure to sending the end of semester stress away. On the last day of classes, go bond with dogs from the Watauga Humane Society, hosted by Active Minds, on Sanford Mall from 1- 4:30 p.m. and relax and unwind before tackling finals.