Playlist of the week: Dancing in the kitchen

Waking up to a sunny and warm weekend morning may inspire you to don your chef hat, dancing shoes and take the kitchen by storm. Hit the stage and launch into the performance of the century, spatula microphone in hand, as you whip up your favorite breakfast while moving and grooving to some happy tunes.

After a long and inevitably stressful and busy week, sometimes an unapologetic dance party in your kitchen is the perfect ingredient to recharge. Listen to these classic and energizing tunes while you bust a move, just don’t get too carried away and burn your pancakes. These picks can liven up your day with feel-good classics from artists like The Beatles, Queen and ABBA that will have you wiggling your way to a guaranteed serotonin boost.