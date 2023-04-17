Playlist of the week: BooneChella

Playlist+of+the+week%3A+BooneChella

McNeil Johnston

Denise Casalez, Reporter
April 17, 2023

Boho-style attire, ferris wheel, art installations and unexplainably overpriced food in the West Coast can only mean one thing, Coachella is back. The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off their first weekend in Indio, California this past Friday with exciting lineups like Blink-182, Dominic Fike, Blackpink and Bad Bunny. This week’s playlist is bringing the popular music festival to App State. 

The festival runs over two weekends, each consisting of three days filled with musical lineups for everyone to enjoy. The music ranges from different genres like EDM to indie rock. According to DMR Business Statistics, the festival attracts about 250,000 people each year for them to enjoy the music, attractions and the culture it has to offer.  Here’s a playlist to catch a glimpse of one of the most famous music festivals in the world. You can also see their livestream to catch one of your favorite artist’s sets on Coachella’s YouTube. 


Shygirl emerges with lots of energy as she greets the crowd and opens with her song “Woe”,Thursday, April 13.
Shygirl shakes up Legends
App at a glance: April 13-19
App at a glance: April 13-19
The flash tattoo designs that will be offered April 16 at Primal Flame Tattoo.
Ink for an impact: Tattoo shop partners with OASIS
Playlist of the week: POV: You’re in the back of your dad’s car
Playlist of the week: POV: You’re in the back of your dad’s car