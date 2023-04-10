Playlist of the week: POV: You’re in the back of your dad’s car

With the weather warming up and driving on the parkway becoming more common, take a trip down memory lane to have a good time in the backseat of your dad’s car. Roll the windows down and enjoy as the nostalgia blows through.

Comfort tunes from the ‘70s to the early 2000s are a perfect way to feel like a kid passenger once again. Rock classics like “Goodbye Stranger” by Supertramp and “Life’s Been Good” by Joe Walsh combine with sing your heart out classics “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John and “Fat Bottomed Girls” by Queen to set the perfect middle-aged dad vibes in whatever car you might be driving. Put on your favorite oversized band tee and get in the car for this ride through time.