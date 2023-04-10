Playlist of the week: POV: You’re in the back of your dad’s car

Playlist+of+the+week%3A+POV%3A+You%E2%80%99re+in+the+back+of+your+dad%E2%80%99s+car

McNeil Johnston

Ashley Kleiman, Reporter
April 10, 2023

With the weather warming up and driving on the parkway becoming more common, take a trip down memory lane to have a good time in the backseat of your dad’s car. Roll the windows down and enjoy as the nostalgia blows through. 

Comfort tunes from the ‘70s to the early 2000s are a perfect way to feel like a kid passenger once again. Rock classics like “Goodbye Stranger” by Supertramp and “Life’s Been Good” by Joe Walsh combine with sing your heart out classics “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John and “Fat Bottomed Girls” by Queen to set the perfect middle-aged dad vibes in whatever car you might be driving. Put on your favorite oversized band tee and get in the car for this ride through time. 

The Ponte Vecchio bridge, located off the Amo river, brings you straight into the city of Florence.
COLUMN: ‘The Adjustment Period’ of Italian life
The Schaefer Center lobby before the Saturday screening.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns for 26th year
Shining performance from Department of Theatre and Dance
Shining performance from Department of Theatre and Dance
Playlist of the week: ‘Ur mom‘s early 2000s alt playlist
Playlist of the week: ‘Ur mom‘s early 2000s alt playlist