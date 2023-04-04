Playlist of the week: ‘Ur mom‘s early 2000s alt playlist

Our generation grew up in the early stages of the new millennium and if your parents were anything like mine, they loved to “school” you on music. Sitting in the backseat after school or at the kitchen table on Saturday mornings, timeless names like The Cranberries, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers were the soundtrack to my childhood. Simple guitar riffs, both acoustic and electric, are a staple of this alt-pop-folk-rock-punk era. Blending heavy ‘90s rock influence with catchy pop lyrics, this genre apparently took most of our parents by storm. As the early 2000s became trendy on social media, I rediscovered a few of these songs on TikTok and was brought back to when I was just a girl in the world. I hope you got that No Doubt reference, otherwise that would be awkward. I hope this playlist is as nostalgic for you to listen to as it was for me to make.