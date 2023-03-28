Playlist of the week: New in dreamy pop

In honor of Lana Del Rey’s dreamy new album, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” here are some similar melodies from pop artists like Kali Uchis, Suki Waterhouse and Sabrina Carpenter. These new releases highlight the silky, siren-like vocals of today’s leading women in pop music.

New release “Heaven (feat. Tinashe)” by Shygirl is particularly exciting for App State students in anticipation for her upcoming April 13 concert at Legends. This song combines symphonic vocal harmonies with an upbeat rhythm that practically demands dancing.

Despite coming from several different subgenres of pop, these songs all share an ethereal and dreamlike sound. Whether it’s electropop, indie pop or synth pop that best suits the vibe, this playlist has it all.