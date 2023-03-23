App at a glance: March 23 – 29

App at a glance is a calendar put together by the Arts and Culture desk in hopes of providing the students of App State with options for events and activities to participate in throughout the week.

Thursday, March 23

KODO One Earth Tour 2023: “Tsuzumi” – $

The famous Japanese taiko ensemble will be performing their latest show entitled “Tsuzumi” in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary. They will be performing Thursday night at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for local residents and $25 for adults.

Cloutchaser and Rugg Live at Legends

For those more in the mood for a rock show, you can catch Cloutchaser and Rugg at Legends on Thursday. This show is 18 and up. Admission is only $5 cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Spring Exhibition Celebration at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

Head over to Blowing Rock from 5-7 p.m. to celebrate the exhibitions on view at BRAHM this spring. Admission is free and no registration is necessary. Light refreshments and a cash bar are available and docents will be there in the galleries to answer any questions and guide you through the exhibitions.

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road at the Appalachian Theatre – $

After exploring the arts, go see the billboard-charting bluegrass band Cane Mill Road with bandleader Liam Purcell performing Friday night at the Theatre on King Street with special guests Highland Reverie. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for everyone else.

Saturday, March 25

Cabaret Night at the Appalachian Theatre

Take the chance to get on stage yourself or just enjoy the other performers at the Appalachian Theatre’s monthly Cabaret Night hosted by karaoke aficionado JV Williams. With an expansive collection of over 60,000 songs, anyone is welcome to get up and be a star. The show will be 8-11 p.m. and admission is free. Performers will be featured on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sunday, March 26

The Appalachian Symphony Band and The Appalachian Wind Ensemble

For fans of classical music, The Appalachian Symphony Band and The Appalachian Wind Ensemble will be performing on Sunday afternoon from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Schaefer Center. Admission is free.

Monday, March 27

Flute Guest Recital by Allison Loggins-Hull

Powerhouse flutist Allison Loggins-Hull has worked with a variety of acts including Hans Zimmer, Lizzo and Flutronix. She is visiting the Schaefer Center from 8-9 p.m. Monday night as part of the University Forum Committee Speakers series. She is performing some of her own works and other works for flute and electronics.

Tuesday, March 28

y(OUR) Story

Wellness & Prevention Services will be hosting this collaborative production featuring actors, dancers, painters and other artists to share a journey through mental health. The show will be held in the Blue Ridge Ballrooms on the 2nd floor of the Plemmons Student Union March 28 and March 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but seating is first come, first served.

Wednesday, March 29

Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble – $

Dance Studies professor Susan Lutz will be coordinating the spring 2023 concert which will feature work by Lutz herself, faculty members Marianne Adams and Regina Gulick along with four student choreographers. The concert will have shows March 29 to April 1 at 7 p.m. and a show on April 2 at 2 p.m. at the Valborg Theatre. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for faculty/staff, and $17 for adults.