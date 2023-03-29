App at a glance: March 30 – April 5

Every week there are many events that happen around campus. App at a glance is curated by the Arts & Culture desk to provide a list of some of the most prominent events happening throughout the week.

Thursday, March 30

Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble – $

Lovers of dance and music, the time has come for the student-led dance ensemble hosted every semester to showcase the skill and hard work of faculty in the dance department and four student choreographers as well. The four student choreographers are choreographing new and never before seen pieces. The show will have eight dances in total and is hosted in the Valborg Theatre March 29 – April 2. The shows are at 7 p.m. until April 2, that show is at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $17, for faculty/staff are $15 and for students are $10.

Legal Name Change Workshop

This event is a collaboration between the Henderson Springs LGBTQ Center and the University’s Student Legal Clinic in order to inform students on the process of changing their legal name in the state of North Carolina. Karla Rusch and other panelists will be talking about their experiences with changing their names. The event will take place in Linville Gorge Room 242 of Plemmons Student Union and is from 5-6 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Banff Film Festival – $

Movie lovers and especially documentary lovers please welcome back the largest screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in North America. The films that are shown depict individuals’ wild and unique outdoor adventures The screening festival starts on Thursday and all the screenings are at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. All screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. and the doors open at 6:15 p.m. plus on Friday and Saturday night there will be live music following the usual tradition of the festival. Tickets for the festival are $15 per screening and $10 for students. Tickets are available to purchase in person or online.

Movie on the Mall

For those who don’t want to sit through a long screening event, head to Sanford Mall at 8-10 p.m. for a screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Bring your own picnic blankets or hammocks and snacks to see this superhero movie.

Saturday, April 1

Blowing Rock Trout Derby

Fishers and Anglers, are you feeling lucky? Head over to the 43rd annual trout derby hosted at Mayview Lake this Saturday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. when prizes are going to be announced. The trout derby is a family friendly event that welcomes anglers of all ages and sizes to participate and this year they are also including a catch and release category for the events. Children under the age of 11 and persons with disabilities may fish without a license at Broyhill Parks’ Mayview Lake, but all other anglers must have a license and abide by the posted regulations of Watauga Country. For more information about the derbies rules visit the town of Blowing Rocks’s website.

Panel Discussion: Celebrating Appalachian Photography

Celebrate the wonderful and diverse photography of the Appalachian region from noon-1 p.m. at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. The discussion will be led by a panel made up of Alicia Green, Ant M. Lobo, Byron Tenesaca-Guaman and Raymond Thompson Jr.

Sunday, April 2

Adam Hurt and Beth Williams Hartness at the Jones House – $$

This intimate concert will only have 40 seats available to viewers and is a part of the Jones House Indoor Concert Series. The performance starts at 4 p.m. and there is also an “Intermediate Old-Time Rhythm and Repertoire” workshop being held that same day at 1 p.m. Attendees to the concert must RSVP and those that wish to attend the workshop should pre- register by calling or emailing the Jones House in advance.

Tuesday, April 4

Free Store Road Show

The Office of Sustainability is making its Free Store mobile. In order to prevent landfill waste they are giving away free clothes and will also be teaching about how to donate old clothes as well. The event is in the International Hallway of the student union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dunk a Cop

Come on down to Sanford Mall noon-4 p.m. to participate in dunking an App State officer or a member of Alpha Tau Omega.

Wednesday, April 5

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Self-Care Drop-in Sessions

Throughout the month the Counseling Center and the Mental Health Ambassadors will promote sexual assault awareness be hosting drop-in self-care sessions that will have therapy dogs, massage chairs, different self-care activities and resources about both groups. The sessions are 2-4 p.m. in Elk Knob, room 165, in the student union.