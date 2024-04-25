App at a glance: April 24-30

Wednesday, April 24

S’mores Night with RHA

Roast s’mores to your liking at the campfires on Sanford Mall with the Resident Hall Association. RHA invites all students to take an evening to unwind as the semester comes to an end with a sweet treat from 6:45-8:15 p.m.

Take Back the Night

Wellness and Prevention Services is hosting a night of solidarity and empowerment for those affected by sexual assault. The night will be filled with a community gathering that features speakers, bystander training, an acapella performance and resources for those attending. The meeting will be in Crossroads Coffee House in the Plemmons Student Union from 7:15-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Grad Expo

Graduates, take a Sustainability Graduation Pledge and learn about the Regalia Reuse program with the Office of Sustainability. The expo will be in the Grandfather Ballroom of the PSU from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Popsicle Sale

Take a break from the stress and buy an ice-cold popsicle for only $1 from the Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies. The sale will be on Sanford Mall from 3-5 p.m.

Music Assisted Relaxation

Relax and destress in the Wellness and Prevention Services office for a student-led session with students from App State’s music therapy program. This music-assisted relaxation session will be from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Senior Day

Congratulate the graduating seniors on Sanford Mall in this end-of-year celebration hosted by APPS. This party for the graduates will go from 1-3 p.m.

Rock n’ Roots

Celebrate Earth Month with themed activities, tabling and a free live concert hosted by the Office of Sustainability. This event will be in The Roots Garden on Howard Street from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

End of Year Cookout

Bring a donation of bathroom, laundry, cleaning or similar supplies for OASIS in exchange for a plate of food provided by the Black Student Association, the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Pan-African Community. The cookout will be at Junaluska Park from noon to 3 p.m.

For the Kids Color Run 5k

Take on this 5k at your own pace while getting decorated with colors throughout. Order of Omega and Fraternity and Sorority Life will be hosting the 5k to support the Children’s Council of Watauga County. The start of the run will be at the Greenway Trail on Deerfield Road at 10 a.m.

Monday, April 29

Technical Theatre Costume Sale

Buy clothes, costumes and fabrics from the Technical Theatre Club in their annual costume sale. Items will be available in the Valborg Theatre Lobby from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

“How Foraging can Save the World” with Alan Muskat