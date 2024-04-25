The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required

App at a glance: April 24-30

April 24, 2024

Difference of Opinion: “The Tortured Poets Department” review

Difference of Opinion: “The Tortured Poets Department” review

April 24, 2024

App State baseball wins 23-run slugfest over ETSU

App State baseball wins 23-run slugfest over ETSU

April 24, 2024

Student guide to App State’s New York Loft

Student guide to App State’s New York Loft

April 24, 2024

Lucky Dog Vintage barks its way into Boone

Lucky Dog Vintage barks its way into Boone

April 24, 2024

‘Civil War’ doesn’t pick a side, and that’s the point

‘Civil War’ doesn’t pick a side, and that’s the point

April 23, 2024

App at a glance: April 24-30

Katelin Potter, Reporter
April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24

S’mores Night with RHA

Roast s’mores to your liking at the campfires on Sanford Mall with the Resident Hall Association. RHA invites all students to take an evening to unwind as the semester comes to an end with a sweet treat from 6:45-8:15 p.m.

 

Take Back the Night

Wellness and Prevention Services is hosting a night of solidarity and empowerment for those affected by sexual assault. The night will be filled with a community gathering that features speakers, bystander training, an acapella performance and resources for those attending. The meeting will be in Crossroads Coffee House in the Plemmons Student Union from 7:15-8:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, April 25

Grad Expo 

Graduates, take a Sustainability Graduation Pledge and learn about the Regalia Reuse program with the Office of Sustainability. The expo will be in the Grandfather Ballroom of the PSU from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Popsicle Sale

Take a break from the stress and buy an ice-cold popsicle for only $1 from the Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies. The sale will be on Sanford Mall from 3-5 p.m.

 

Music Assisted Relaxation

Relax and destress in the Wellness and Prevention Services office for a student-led session with students from App State’s music therapy program. This music-assisted relaxation session will be from 6-7 p.m.

 

Friday, April 26

Senior Day

Congratulate the graduating seniors on Sanford Mall in this end-of-year celebration hosted by APPS. This party for the graduates will go from 1-3 p.m.

 

Rock n’ Roots

Celebrate Earth Month with themed activities, tabling and a free live concert hosted by the Office of Sustainability. This event will be in The Roots Garden on Howard Street from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, April 27

End of Year Cookout

Bring a donation of bathroom, laundry, cleaning or similar supplies for OASIS in exchange for a plate of food provided by the Black Student Association, the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Pan-African Community. The cookout will be at Junaluska Park from noon to 3 p.m.

 

For the Kids Color Run 5k

Take on this 5k at your own pace while getting decorated with colors throughout. Order of Omega and Fraternity and Sorority Life will be hosting the 5k to support the Children’s Council of Watauga County. The start of the run will be at the Greenway Trail on Deerfield Road at 10 a.m.

 

Monday, April 29

Technical Theatre Costume Sale

Buy clothes, costumes and fabrics from the Technical Theatre Club in their annual costume sale. Items will be available in the Valborg Theatre Lobby from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

Tuesday, April 30

“How Foraging can Save the World” with Alan Muskat

Learn about the impact of foraging on sustainability, nutrition, well-being and the planet in this information session with Alan Muskat from No Taste Like Home. The Office of Sustainability and Wellness and Prevention Services will host this event in room 169 of the PSU from 7-8 p.m.

A section of the interior of Lucky Dog Vintage on April 2. Lucky Dog Vintage has established itself inside an old brick building built in the 1950s.
Lucky Dog Vintage barks its way into Boone
‘Civil War’ doesn’t pick a side, and that’s the point
‘Civil War’ doesn’t pick a side, and that’s the point
Difference of Opinion: The Tortured Poets Department review
Difference of Opinion: "The Tortured Poets Department" review
Playlist of the week: Frolicking in a field
Playlist of the week: Frolicking in a field
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Katelin Potter
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in public relations and journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *