Playlist of the week: Frolicking in a field

Ignoring the jumps from 70° to 40° the past few days, Boone is well on its way to warmer days. Days when Sanford Mall is full of students playing Spikeball, hanging in their ENOs and enjoying the sunshine. This is the time of year when Boone is in full bloom, serving as a sign classes are almost over. Unfortunately, it is also a sign finals are coming up, which means some people are trapped in the library and are unable to go outside during the beautiful weather.
It is for that exact reason this playlist is full of songs to imagine you are frolicking in a field and not worrying about your plans for the summer. An absolute classic for springtime — and one for all the maladaptive daydreamers — that kicks off this week’s playlist is “Soldier, Poet, King” by The Oh Hellos with plenty of Hozier to follow. Down the line is “Light My Love” by Greta Van Fleet for those who need something a bit heavier, as well as “In Dreams” by Sierra Ferrell for a little more country. Whether you’re stuck cramming for finals in the library or actually frolicking along the Greenway, do it with some cottagecore spring vibes music.