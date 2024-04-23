The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State's first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Playlist of the week: Frolicking in a field

April 22, 2024

Ann Korwan, Reporter
April 22, 2024
Kaitlyn Close

Ignoring the jumps from 70° to 40° the past few days, Boone is well on its way to warmer days. Days when Sanford Mall is full of students playing Spikeball, hanging in their ENOs and enjoying the sunshine. This is the time of year when Boone is in full bloom, serving as a sign classes are almost over. Unfortunately, it is also a sign finals are coming up, which means some people are trapped in the library and are unable to go outside during the beautiful weather.

It is for that exact reason this playlist is full of songs to imagine you are frolicking in a field and not worrying about your plans for the summer. An absolute classic for springtime — and one for all the maladaptive daydreamers — that kicks off this week’s playlist is “Soldier, Poet, King” by The Oh Hellos with plenty of Hozier to follow. Down the line is “Light My Love” by Greta Van Fleet for those who need something a bit heavier, as well as “In Dreams” by Sierra Ferrell for a little more country. Whether you’re stuck cramming for finals in the library or actually frolicking along the Greenway, do it with some cottagecore spring vibes music.

About the Contributors
Ann Korwan
Ann Korwan, Reporter
Ann Korwan (she/her) is a junior digital marketing major with a minor in communications from Charleston, West Virginia.
Kaitlyn Close
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

