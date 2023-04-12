App at a glance: April 13-19

App at a glance is the Arts & Culture’s weekly calendar to highlight events and activities that students and community members can attend.

Thursday, April 13

Shygirl – $$

Join APPS in celebrating “Nymph,” the debut album of London-based dance and electronic artist Shygirl. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m. at Legends for all guests 18 years and older. Student tickets are $20, while general public admission is $30.

Dinner and Dialogue: Talking about Disability

Enjoy dinner with Community Engaged Leadership and the Office of Disability Resources and a discussion about disability open for all students. Students will have the opportunity to share their own experiences or learn about the ins and outs of identities connecting to having a disability. Topics will include ableism, inclusive language and advocacy. This event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Table Rock room 201 in Plemmons Student Union.

Consent 101: More than Yes or No

Wellness and Prevention and Office of Title IX Compliance team up to tackle the truth about consent; what it means, what it is and isn’t and how to get it. This event will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Rough Ridge room 415 in Plemmons Student Union.

Friday, April 14

National Gardening Day

Get your hands dirty with the Office of Sustainability to celebrate national gardening day. Plant fruits and vegetables, learn how to transplant marigolds and other plants, learn how to deter pests, label plants and apply compost. This event will take place in the Roots Garden on Howard Street from noon-3 p.m.

2023 Cherry Blossom Festival

Celebrate the Japanese Culture Club’s annual cherry blossom festival with food, games and performances targeted toward Japanese culture. The event will take place 6-9 p.m. in room 137ABC of Plemmons Student Union.

Black Out Black Tie: Red Carpet Ball

Feel like dressing up? Show out to Queen In You’s black tie event in the Solarium from 8-10:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary, and VIP tickets include catered food, swag bags, a red carpet photoshoot and early entry.

Saturday, April 15

Acapocalypse

Sing your heart out with App State’s Acapella groups at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at $5 per ticket.

Farm Day of Service

Spend a day with CEL Outreach Center serving the community at a local nonprofit. Lunch and transportation is provided. The group will meet at 9 a.m. in Plemmons Student Union room 138 before volunteering with the nonprofit until 1 p.m. and will return to campus for lunch and reflection.

Coffee Buzz 5K

Virtual and in-person participants can join INTAPP to raise money for the Landon Hill Scholarship, formed in recognition of the legacy of Landon Hill, an App State student who passed away during his time abroad in Spain. Check in begins at 9 a.m. and the run will begin at 10 a.m. at Durham Park. The $25 registration fee can be paid on the INTAPP website.

Sunday, April 16

AsianFest 2023: Luck of the Draw

Join the Asian Student Association in a cultural celebration of various Asian cultures through fashion, food and games. The event will also include various cultural performances. This event will take place from 6-9 p.m. in the Parkway Ballroom, room 420 of Plemmons Student Union.

A Day Against Hate

Hillel and Alpha Epsilon Pi will join forces to provide a safe space for students against antisemitism, racism and other forms of hate. The event, in partnership with Intercultural Student Affairs & the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies, will take place on Sanford Mall from 1-4 p.m. and will provide students with an opportunity to experience different cultures, try new foods and participate in activities.

Monday, April 17

Inclusive Literature Book Club

The Book Club will meet to discuss Amanda Gorman’s Call Us What We Carry over snacks and tea in room 138 of Plemmons Student Union from 6:30-7:30 p.m. If you are unable to obtain a copy, contact Cori Ferguson.

Wellness Resource Fair & HIV Testing

Check out the Wellness Resource Fair and get tested for HIV for free. Students will have the opportunity to learn about resources available to them through Wellness and Prevention Services and obtain free gifts and prizes. The event will take place in the Blue Ridge Ballroom, room 201AB of Plemmons Student Union from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Paddleboard Dodgeball

Get your bathing suits on for a game of paddleboard dodgeball hosted by University Recreation at the swimming pool at Student Recreation Center from 8-8:45 p.m. No registration is required.

Free Store Road Show

Clear out your closet for the Office of Sustainability’s free store and food pantry. Take a look at what each store has to offer and find out more about how to contribute to the community on Sanford Mall from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cookies, Coca, & Queers

Take part in the LGBT Center’s monthly event for LGBTQ+ folks at App State to connect over free snacks. This event will take place from 3-5 p.m. in Tater Hill, room 155 of Plemmons Student Union.

Wednesday, April 19

Waste Wise Wednesday