App at a glance: April 20-26

App at a glance is the Arts & Culture’s weekly calendar to highlight events and activities that students and community members can attend.

Thursday, April 20

Earth Day Pick-up and Pop-up Shop

On Thursday head out to take care of Earth and the campus. Join Student Made as they go around picking up trash and then visit the student artists that they have on Sanford Mall. The event will be held from 3-6:30 p.m.

“Los Retorados” Movie Night – $

The Honors College has partnered with a displaced Guatemalan community of Copal AA. Copal AA was displaced during the civil war in Guatemala and is just now getting to go back to their homes. The 35 minute documentary that will be shown in Reich College of Education room 124 A/B will highlight sustainability, indigenous identity and resistance, and also the communities commitment to environmental sustainability through the war. The documentary show time is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be free popcorn served and an opportunity to buy a meal from Wildwood Community Market. Money from the meal will go to help Copal AA and their cause.

Natasha Trethewey

This special visiting author is a collaboration between the department of English and the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Together they welcome the 19th U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey to room 201 AB Blue Ridge Ballroom in Plemmons Student Union. Trethewey will be holding a reading and book signing from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Rock n’ Roots

Join the Office of Sustainability at the Roots Garden on Howard Street at 4:30-7:30 p.m. to celebrate Earth month and all the gardens on campus. At the event there will be live music. Grab a friend, a chair or a blanket and come on out for some down to earth tunes and vibes.

Syncopation Tap Club Spring Showcase

The Syncopation Tab Club is having their first ever dance showcase in the Varsity Gym room 203 at 7-8 p.m. There will be three group numbers, two solos and one duet with the run time of the show being about 30-45 minutes.

Boone Barbie’s Dreamhouse – $

APPS is hosting the Boone Barbies at Legends from 7-9 p.m. for a magical show. The show is 18+ and tickets are $5 for students and $7 for the general public.

Saturday, April 22

Deaf Presenter Series

Dre Robinson, better known as DJ Deaf Tunez, will be talking about his accomplishments as a deaf Black man at Leon Levine in room 103 from 1-3 p.m. He will also be performing some of his music at this time.

As We Speak: Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, with Rakesh Chaurasia – $$

Music lovers wishing to be inspired by the talent and skill that it takes to leap from genre to genre come and watch the musicians play jazz, Indian classical, western and bluegrass. The concert is going to take place at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and is from 7-9 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or in person at the Schaefer Center.

Sunday, April 23

Watauga Community Band Spring Concert

The Watauga Community Band is looking forward to hosting their spring concert at the Boone United Methodist Church from 3-4:30 p.m. The concert will feature a piece called “Flutation” that will highlight the growing flute section and also a piece by Dee Raby, former high school band director and current band member, called “Pressing Onward.”

An Afternoon with VoiceMale

Enjoy live performances by VoiceMale and One Acchord at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. VoiceMale is an all male acapella group that started in 2011. Tickets are $12 for the public and $8 for students.

Monday, April 24

How to Help a Friend: Supporting Survivors of Sexual Violence

Join The Counseling Center and OASIS in room 417 Beacon Heights of the Student Union from 5:30-7 p.m. to discuss how to support others and also take care of yourself after experiencing sexual violence.

Virtual Dementia Tour

Join the Dementia Awareness club from 5:30-8 p.m. in the IHHS clinic for a virtual tour and opportunity to learn about what it is like to live with dementia. The tour is free and open to the public however reservations are required. To make a reservation sign up in University Hall or call (828) 262- 2185.

Tuesday, April 25

Migrant Women Feed the World: A migrant worker awareness event

Join the Women’s center LHA and MCC in the Multicultural Center from 5-7 p.m. for an art advocacy project called the “Banana Project.” The project is to inform the public about sexual harassment that migrant farm worker women face on a daily basis. Bandanas and supplies are provided as well as La Monarcha taqueria will cater on a first come first served basis.

Stepping Up and Speaking Out

A close to Sexual Assault Awareness Month this event is all about setting boundaries, healthy communication and how to be an active bystander. The talk will be held by Kyra Patel, the Coordinator for Student Social Wellness. The event is in 201B in the union from 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Waste Wise Wednesday

Learn how to “waste wise” through sorting activities targeted toward developing responsible recycling and composting habits led by the Office of Sustainability. Free stickers, buttons and reusable items will be provided. This event will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Rivers Street Cafe of Roess Dining Hall.

We Run the Night: A Body Positive Fashion Walk

A collaboration between the Women’s Center, LGBTQ+ Center and Body Positive at App State, this event is goaled to celebrate and rejoice body positivity and the differences in personal style. The event will be held in the Blue Ridge Ballroom, which is room 201AB in the Union from 6-8 p.m. There will be refreshments, a resource table and a closing performance from the Boone Barbies. For those interested in being a model at the show please sign up here.