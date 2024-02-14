App at a glance: Feb. 14-20

Wednesday, Feb. 14
Happy Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day Movie Night
Watch “Gnomeo and Juliet” for the Valentine’s Day screening with Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies. Go to room 124 B/C in the Reich College of Education for a night of crafts and entertainment from 7-8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
DEAFinitely Dope: Sing Along & Sign Along
Join Matthew Maxey, AKA DEAFinitely Dope, the App State ASL Club and the Office of Diversity for a sign language sing-along in the Parkway Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union. All attendees will have a hand in choosing the songs as Maxey breaks down the lyrics and helps you learn sign language. All sign language skill levels are welcome from 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 16
Valentine’s Dance
Dance the night away with Best Buddies and Appalachian Educators as they celebrate an inclusive Valentine’s for the third year in a row. Tickets are $5 at the door of PSU’s Grandfather Ballroom and the dance will be from 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 17
Mountainfilm on Tour and Winter Carnival
Head on over to Lees McRae as they host their free Winter Carnival on Tate Lawn, where you can find their food trucks, winter gear shops, winter games and a sledding event from 4-7 p.m. After the carnival festivities wrap up, you can join Mountainfilm as they host their screening of outdoor adventure short films for $10. The doors for the screening open at 6 p.m. and the shorts start at 7 p.m.