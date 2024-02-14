The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

App at a glance: Feb. 14-20

February 13, 2024

App at a glance: Feb. 14-20

Katelin Potter, Reporter
February 13, 2024

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day

 

Valentine’s Day Movie Night

Watch “Gnomeo and Juliet” for the Valentine’s Day screening with Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies. Go to room 124 B/C in the Reich College of Education for a night of crafts and entertainment from 7-8 p.m. 

 

Thursday, Feb. 15

DEAFinitely Dope: Sing Along & Sign Along

Join Matthew Maxey, AKA DEAFinitely Dope, the App State ASL Club and the Office of Diversity for a sign language sing-along in the Parkway Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union. All attendees will have a hand in choosing the songs as Maxey breaks down the lyrics and helps you learn sign language. All sign language skill levels are welcome from 5-7 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 16

Valentine’s Dance

Dance the night away with Best Buddies and Appalachian Educators as they celebrate an inclusive Valentine’s for the third year in a row. Tickets are $5 at the door of PSU’s Grandfather Ballroom and the dance will be from 6-9 p.m. 

 

Saturday, Feb. 17

Mountainfilm on Tour and Winter Carnival

Head on over to Lees McRae as they host their free Winter Carnival on Tate Lawn, where you can find their food trucks, winter gear shops, winter games and a sledding event from 4-7 p.m. After the carnival festivities wrap up, you can join Mountainfilm as they host their screening of outdoor adventure short films for $10. The doors for the screening open at 6 p.m. and the shorts start at 7 p.m.

From left to right, Alec Woods, Lennie Vaillant, Tessa Cokley and Raya Aughtry take their seats in the studio to film the show Black At App at Beasley Media Complex on Feb. 7, 2024.
Black at App TV spotlights Black community
Zoe Horton is a junior here at App State and she is part of the Mu Omicron Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta. She throws up her sign behind her sororitys plaque at the plots. Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024.
Black Greek life leaders display legacy of unity
About the Contributor
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

