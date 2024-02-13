Noah Kahan releases “Stick Season (Forever)”

Grammy-nominated artist Noah Kahan has released the third and final installment of his hit album “Stick Season,” now aptly titled “Stick Season (Forever).”

The album struck a chord with listeners, as it puts into words the feelings of leaving places behind, heartbreak and mental health issues, to name a few. Collaborations with artists across genres truly provides something for everyone on this album.

“Stick Season” was originally released in October of 2022 and quickly grew in popularity, skyrocketing Kahan into the spotlight. The following June of 2023, Kahan released the extended version of the album, titled “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).”

The album is a compilation with eight of the tracks featuring artists that have already been released, an extended version of Kahan’s cathartic “The View Between Villages,” and a previously unreleased song “Forever.” Those featured include Post Malone, Lizzy McAlpine, Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, Brandi Carlile and Gregory Alan Isakov.

Kahan perfectly harmonizes with those he collaborated with, especially Carlile on “You’re Gonna Go Far,” providing haunting melodies that make it the perfect song to cry in the car to the next time you leave home. The unlikely duet, which was actually released in July of 2023, is Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” with featured artist Post Malone.

At first glance, Kahan’s collaboration with Post may seem slightly disjointed, but the numbers speak for themselves as the song has over 170 million plays on Spotify, making it Kahan’s second-most popular song on the music streaming service.

Although, one could argue the best collaboration is “Northern Attitude” featuring the folk-rock sensation, Hozier. His vocals provide a beautiful addition to the already iconic song.

“Stick Season,” the track that the album gets its namesake from, remains as Kahan’s number one song and for good reason. It refers to the time of year between fall and winter, after the last leaf falls but before the first snowfall, when the sky is gray and loneliness sets in. Kahan uses words to describe that period of time when life slows down and you can reflect.

The entirety of “Stick Season (Forever)” is a bittersweet love note to Kahan’s hometown of Strafford, Vermont. In a Reel that Kahan posted to Instagram on Feb. 9, he shared his gratitude for being able to share this project and that he is “sad to be closing a chapter on this wonderful experience,” claiming the project has been a creative and career highlight of his.

In a statement to his fans, Kahan said “I do not know what is next, but I’m glad I get forever to find it.”