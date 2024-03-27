The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Wey Hall early on in construction with dumpsters of rubble being removed from the building on Oct. 8 2023. Classes were canceled Thursday in Wey Hall to address safety concerns.

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

Junior studio art major Rachel Merrit (left) and junior psychology major Abigail Bamber pose with the signs they made for the protest regarding safety conditions in Wey Hall on March 22, 2023.

Student protest calls for compensation for art students

Sophomore forward Justin Abson boxes out a Wake Forest player March 20. Abson entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town's planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

Sophomore Hannah Caddell is a third-generation App State student and member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Hannah Caddell follows in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Sastoque and grandmother Carolina Caddell. Feb. 22.

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

March 27, 2024

App at a glance: March 27- April 2

March 26, 2024

Dr. Seuss characters brought to life in BRAHM’s Atwell Gallery

March 26, 2024

BANFF film festival brings adventure to Boone

March 26, 2024

Mountaineers take home series against No. 13 Chanticleers

March 26, 2024

The church of Sydney Sweeney: ‘Immaculate’ Review

March 26, 2024

    App at a glance: March 27- April 2

    Katelin Potter, Reporter
    March 26, 2024
    Kaitlyn Close

    Wednesday, March 27

    Dunk Fest

    Join Delta Zeta and Beta Theta Pi on Sanford Mall for an opportunity to drop one of their members into a dunk tank. The tank will be out on the mall from noon to 3 p.m. 

     

    Thursday, March 28

    Taste of Latin America 

    Experience Latin American culture through dishes from several different countries. The Latin Hispanic Alliance will be serving the food and drinks in the Blue Ridge Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union from 7-9 p.m.

     

    NC Reads Statewide Book Club – March 

    Join Meredith Ritchie, author of “Poster Girls” which is this month’s book club pick. This virtual meeting will feature a discussion about the book and a Q&A with the author. Register here for a link to the meeting which will start at 6 p.m.

     

    Friday, March 29 

    Easter Break – Good Friday

    Students, enjoy the holiday off.

    Saturday, March 30

    Hoppy Easter Party

    Join the Buckeye Recreation Center for an Easter Eve egg hunt and holiday party. Kids ages 12 and under can participate in games, activities and the egg hunt at 1330 Pine Ridge Road, Beech Mountain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

     

    EIM 5k

    Join the Exercise is Medicine Club as they run a 5k through App State’s main campus for $15. Runners will meet at Peacock Hall at 8 a.m. and the run ends when you cross the finish line. 

     

    Monday, April 1

    April Fools Day

    Start planning your harmless pranks for the upcoming April Fools day.

     

    Tuesday, April 2

    Freestore Roadshow

    Shop for free clothes or donate your old ones through the Office of Sustainability’s food pantry and free store out on Sanford Mall. If the weather becomes rainy the roadshow will move into the International Hallway of the PSU. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

     

    Taste of Dialogue – Gender, Sexuality and Travel

    Participate in a facilitated dialogue about how gender and sexuality influence travel, all while enjoying a lunch that is provided by the Community-Engaged Leadership office and the International Education and Development Office. Lunch and dialogue will be in the New River Room of the PSU from 12:30-1:45 p.m.

     

    Baseball vs. High Point

    Watch the App State Baseball team go against High Point for this home game at Beaver Field. The game will go from 6-9 p.m.

     

    Overdose Prevention Training

    Learn about the drug usage, narcan, overdose signs and the response steps of an overdose in this Overdose Prevention and Response Training, provided by the Wellness and Prevention Services and Collegiate Recovery Community. Training will take place in the Linville Gorge room of the PSU from 7-9 p.m.

    About the Contributors
    Katelin Potter, Reporter

    Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in public relations and journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

    Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
    Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

