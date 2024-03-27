App at a glance: March 27- April 2

Wednesday, March 27

Dunk Fest

Join Delta Zeta and Beta Theta Pi on Sanford Mall for an opportunity to drop one of their members into a dunk tank. The tank will be out on the mall from noon to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 28

Taste of Latin America

Experience Latin American culture through dishes from several different countries. The Latin Hispanic Alliance will be serving the food and drinks in the Blue Ridge Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union from 7-9 p.m.

NC Reads Statewide Book Club – March

Join Meredith Ritchie, author of “Poster Girls” which is this month’s book club pick. This virtual meeting will feature a discussion about the book and a Q&A with the author. Register here for a link to the meeting which will start at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Easter Break – Good Friday

Students, enjoy the holiday off.

Saturday, March 30

Hoppy Easter Party

Join the Buckeye Recreation Center for an Easter Eve egg hunt and holiday party. Kids ages 12 and under can participate in games, activities and the egg hunt at 1330 Pine Ridge Road, Beech Mountain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

EIM 5k

Join the Exercise is Medicine Club as they run a 5k through App State’s main campus for $15. Runners will meet at Peacock Hall at 8 a.m. and the run ends when you cross the finish line.

Monday, April 1

April Fools Day

Start planning your harmless pranks for the upcoming April Fools day.

Tuesday, April 2

Freestore Roadshow

Shop for free clothes or donate your old ones through the Office of Sustainability’s food pantry and free store out on Sanford Mall. If the weather becomes rainy the roadshow will move into the International Hallway of the PSU. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Taste of Dialogue – Gender, Sexuality and Travel

Participate in a facilitated dialogue about how gender and sexuality influence travel, all while enjoying a lunch that is provided by the Community-Engaged Leadership office and the International Education and Development Office. Lunch and dialogue will be in the New River Room of the PSU from 12:30-1:45 p.m.

Baseball vs. High Point

Watch the App State Baseball team go against High Point for this home game at Beaver Field. The game will go from 6-9 p.m.

Overdose Prevention Training

Learn about the drug usage, narcan, overdose signs and the response steps of an overdose in this Overdose Prevention and Response Training, provided by the Wellness and Prevention Services and Collegiate Recovery Community. Training will take place in the Linville Gorge room of the PSU from 7-9 p.m.