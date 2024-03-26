The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Wey Hall early on in construction with dumpsters of rubble being removed from the building on Oct. 8 2023. Classes were canceled Thursday in Wey Hall to address safety concerns.

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

2
Junior studio art major Rachel Merrit (left) and junior psychology major Abigail Bamber pose with the signs they made for the protest regarding safety conditions in Wey Hall on March 22, 2023.

Student protest calls for compensation for art students

3
Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

4
Sophomore forward Justin Abson boxes out a Wake Forest player March 20. Abson entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

5
Sophomore Hannah Caddell is a third-generation App State student and member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Hannah Caddell follows in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Sastoque and grandmother Carolina Caddell. Feb. 22.

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers take home series against No. 13 Chanticleers

Mountaineers take home series against No. 13 Chanticleers

March 26, 2024

The church of Sydney Sweeney: ‘Immaculate’ Review

The church of Sydney Sweeney: ‘Immaculate’ Review

March 26, 2024

Fecha límite de inscripción para licenciatura ha sido retrasada

Fecha límite de inscripción para licenciatura ha sido retrasada

March 25, 2024

OPINION: Susan B. Anthony sucks

OPINION: Susan B. Anthony sucks

March 25, 2024

A&C cooking corner: One-pan creamy Tuscan chicken

A&C cooking corner: One-pan creamy Tuscan chicken

March 25, 2024

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

March 25, 2024

The church of Sydney Sweeney: ‘Immaculate’ Review

Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
March 26, 2024
The+church+of+Sydney+Sweeney%3A+%E2%80%98Immaculate%E2%80%99+Review
Rian Hughes

Without its leading lady, “Immaculate” wouldn’t have a prayer of being particularly memorable. The psychological horror movie plays out pretty predictably for its first two acts, over-reliant on jumpscares and worshiping at the altar of earlier, better films. Substitute the convent and gilded set decoration for a ballet school and colored lights, and “Immaculate” is nearly an identical match for “Suspiria,” Dario Argento’s influential 1977 horror classic. It’s only the film’s last half hour that really comes alive, but even with a few improved scares, “Immaculate” still fails to nail its ending.

Fortunately, the film has the holy grail of Hollywood going for it: Sydney Sweeney headlines and produced the religious thriller.

Sweeney has emerged as one of the most exciting and successful young actors in recent show business. She’s Emmy-nominated for her work on the HBO dramas “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.” She’s a proven box office draw even in the face of mediocre reviews, as “Anyone But You” proved with its $200 million pull last year. Sweeney has also broken into the producing scene, developing movies like “Anyone But You” and “Immaculate” with her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney originally auditioned for her role in “Immaculate” a decade ago. The movie was never made, but Sweeney had faith in the project. Ten years on, Fifty-Fifty Films has resurrected the project for the big screen, with Michael Mohan, a frequent Sweeney collaborator, in the director’s chair. Regardless of the film’s narrative merit, its story from script to screen is worth celebrating, particularly on the basis of Sweeney’s role in the conception of “Immaculate.”

The film follows a nun from the U.S. named Sister Cecilia, played by Sweeney, who is invited to stay at an Italian convent that cares for nuns in their old age.

The film is beautifully shot, making the most of its ornate setting with carefully composed frames. The poise with which Mohan’s camera captures the convent is reflected in the convent’s inhabitants. The Italian priests and nuns are either primly devout or overly gracious towards Cecilia, but steadfast either way. The gracious type is embodied by Father Tedeschi, played by Álvaro Morte, the man who extended the invitation to Cecilia and serves as her spiritual guide and Italian translator as she settles into life at the convent.

“Immaculate” can be commended for its usage of Italian. Large swathes of the film are spoken in the language, and with the exception of Sweeney and the Spanish-born Morte, all of the principal performers are Italian themselves. The movie feels authentic for this reason, and between the strong direction, performances and set-up, “Immaculate” should feel divine. But despite the Italian in the script, the movie’s language is all too familiar. Instead of leaning into the gothic theatrics of old-European Christianity, the movie opts for sterile scares.

At 89 minutes, “Immaculate” is a breezy time at the movies. It’s easy to recommend for a night out, and has enough there in its final act to be worth the price of admission despite its troubles in the first hour. Even if the film isn’t the second coming of Christ, it’s still exciting to witness Sweeney’s rising star.

 

Rating: 3/5 Yosefs

Kaitlyn Close
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
Pruett Norris (he/him) is a senior double majoring in English with a concentration in Film Studies and Electronic Media/Broadcasting. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes, Associate Graphics Editor

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *