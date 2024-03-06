App at a glance: March 6-12

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024

Katelin Potter, Reporter
March 6, 2024
Kaitlyn Close

Wednesday, March 6

Internship and Job Fair

Bring your resume to Holmes Convocation Center for an opportunity to network with over 130 employers and try to land an internship or full-time job. Every student is encouraged to attend, dressed in professional or business casual attire, from noon-3 p.m.

 

Women’s History Month Celebration featuring author, Halle Hill

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Center with App State’s Women Center and Appalachian author, Halle Hill, in the Plemmons Student Union Solarium. Hill will be hosting a craft talk along with a Q&A on her book “Good Women” which features the stories of 12 Black women in Appalachia South. The first 40 guests will receive a free copy of “Good Women” and hors d’oeuvres will be served from 6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 7

Kelley and the Cowboys

Listen to the traditional country music of Kelley and the Cowboys with Mountain Home Music in The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Student tickets are $12 and the band will play from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, March 9

Start of Spring Break

Photo courtesy of Joseph Davis Studios.
About the Contributors
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
