App at a glance: March 6-12

Wednesday, March 6
Internship and Job Fair
Bring your resume to Holmes Convocation Center for an opportunity to network with over 130 employers and try to land an internship or full-time job. Every student is encouraged to attend, dressed in professional or business casual attire, from noon-3 p.m.
Women’s History Month Celebration featuring author, Halle Hill
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Center with App State’s Women Center and Appalachian author, Halle Hill, in the Plemmons Student Union Solarium. Hill will be hosting a craft talk along with a Q&A on her book “Good Women” which features the stories of 12 Black women in Appalachia South. The first 40 guests will receive a free copy of “Good Women” and hors d’oeuvres will be served from 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, March 7
Kelley and the Cowboys
Listen to the traditional country music of Kelley and the Cowboys with Mountain Home Music in The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Student tickets are $12 and the band will play from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Start of Spring Break