Playlist of the week: Teen heartthrobs

Looking back on the early 2010s, one can’t help but remember the swoon-worthy new artists that rose up year after year with instant radio hits. It seemed like we were never without boy bands to obsess over until the late 2010s. If you’re longing for a simpler time, when our favorite boy bands were still together, colorful skinny jeans were all the rage and Instagram posts were never that serious, give this playlist a listen and sing your heart out.
These catchy songs will convince you that you are the love of every boy’s life. With tracks like 5 Seconds of Summer’s pop punk “Just Saying,” trying to persuade you to break up with your boyfriend for one of them, to Justin Bieber’s endearing promise that there’s gonna be “One Less Lonely Girl,” this playlist is made for all the hopeless romantics out there.