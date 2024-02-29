The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

How Mexican and Appalachian music intersect

February 29, 2024

Historic interpretative panels approved for Boone Cemetery

February 29, 2024

Playlist of the week: Teen heartthrobs

February 28, 2024

App State Snowboarding Team soars to new heights

February 28, 2024

Leah’s Lens: What EDAW is and how you can help

February 28, 2024

PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone

February 27, 2024

Sara Jones
February 28, 2024
Devin Paulus

Looking back on the early 2010s, one can’t help but remember the swoon-worthy new artists that rose up year after year with instant radio hits. It seemed like we were never without boy bands to obsess over until the late 2010s. If you’re longing for a simpler time, when our favorite boy bands were still together, colorful skinny jeans were all the rage and Instagram posts were never that serious, give this playlist a listen and sing your heart out.

These catchy songs will convince you that you are the love of every boy’s life. With tracks like 5 Seconds of Summer’s pop punk “Just Saying,” trying to persuade you to break up with your boyfriend for one of them, to Justin Bieber’s endearing promise that there’s gonna be “One Less Lonely Girl,” this playlist is made for all the hopeless romantics out there. 

 

