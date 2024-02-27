The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone

February 27, 2024

VIDEO: Scenes from Boone Docs

February 27, 2024

Ashley McBryde to play sold-out show at The Schaefer Center

February 27, 2024

February 27, 2024

Mountaineers continue historic quest

February 26, 2024

OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

February 26, 2024

App at a glance: Feb. 28 – March 5

Katelin Potter, Reporter
February 27, 2024

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Live at the Union IV 

Join APPS in celebrating “leap day eve” with tunes from 1990 Heaven, Funklestiltskin and The Weasels for $5 in the Solarium of Plemmons Student Union. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show goes from 7-10 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 29

Handlebar Betty and The Blue Ridge Girls 

Come listen to the unique takes of Appalachian music as local band Handlebar Betty and the trio band The Blue Ridge Girls perform in The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Students can attend this Leap Day concert for $12 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

 

Friday, March 1

Plemmons Student Union Billiards Tournament

Join the student union in the Hawksbill Game Room for the 2024 Billiards Tournament. This duos tournament will take place from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, March 2

Flannel Fest

Eat, drink and listen to multiple live bands all while wearing your favorite flannel. Appalachian Mountain Brewery wants to start spring off like lumberjacks with their annual Flannel Fest. Bluegrass Jam hosted by the Sweet Peas kicks off the day from 1-4 p.m. Handlebar Betty will follow from 4:30-6 p.m. Ashley Heather & Her Heathens will play from 6:30-8 p.m. Electrolust will be wrapping up the night from 8:30-10 p.m.

 

Tuesday, March 5

Sing and Swing: Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production

Listen to some popular and reimagined classic jazz songs with Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III as Jazz at Lincoln Center takes the stage of the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Students can attend for $10 and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’
North Humanities staff receiving a national Schwartz Prize by the Federation of State Humanities Councils in 2023 for North Carolina Reads’ outstanding statewide impact. Courtesy of Melanie Moore Richeson
Virtual book club ‘meets at the community level’ to promote inclusivity in literature
On Feb. 6, 2024, the Office of Sustainability brings a free store roadshow in Plemmons Student Union. The roadshow consists of clothing and food that is free for any student to take.
Campus Freestore rolls out accessible sustainable treasures
About the Contributor
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

