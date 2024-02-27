App at a glance: Feb. 28 – March 5

Wednesday, Feb. 28
Live at the Union IV
Join APPS in celebrating “leap day eve” with tunes from 1990 Heaven, Funklestiltskin and The Weasels for $5 in the Solarium of Plemmons Student Union. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show goes from 7-10 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 29
Handlebar Betty and The Blue Ridge Girls
Come listen to the unique takes of Appalachian music as local band Handlebar Betty and the trio band The Blue Ridge Girls perform in The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Students can attend this Leap Day concert for $12 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Friday, March 1
Plemmons Student Union Billiards Tournament
Join the student union in the Hawksbill Game Room for the 2024 Billiards Tournament. This duos tournament will take place from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Flannel Fest
Eat, drink and listen to multiple live bands all while wearing your favorite flannel. Appalachian Mountain Brewery wants to start spring off like lumberjacks with their annual Flannel Fest. Bluegrass Jam hosted by the Sweet Peas kicks off the day from 1-4 p.m. Handlebar Betty will follow from 4:30-6 p.m. Ashley Heather & Her Heathens will play from 6:30-8 p.m. Electrolust will be wrapping up the night from 8:30-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 5
Sing and Swing: Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production
Listen to some popular and reimagined classic jazz songs with Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III as Jazz at Lincoln Center takes the stage of the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Students can attend for $10 and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.