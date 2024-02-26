Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

2
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

3
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

4
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

5
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

February 26, 2024

Mountaineers sweep Siena in Hickory

Mountaineers sweep Siena in Hickory

February 26, 2024

Hole Lotta Doughnuts’ new owner focused on family and community

Hole Lotta Doughnuts’ new owner focused on family and community

February 26, 2024

App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic

App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic

February 26, 2024

App State wins senior day dual 45-3 over Gardner-Webb

App State wins senior day dual 45-3 over Gardner-Webb

February 26, 2024

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’

February 26, 2024

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’

Thomas Turner, Reporter
February 26, 2024
Thomas+Talks+Games%3A+%E2%80%98Lies+of+P%E2%80%99
Kaitlyn Close

“Lies of P,” developed by NEOWIZ and Round 8 Studio, is a game that wears its inspiration on its sleeves. From the opening act to the final boss, each and every aspect of the game’s combat, level design and overarching game mechanics exemplifies their appreciation for the games in the genre that came before it, and their prowess for being able to refine those aspects to a tee.

“Lies of P” is a “Soulslike” game — a genre popularized by FromSoftware’s “Dark Souls” series — set in the world of Pinocchio, a theme which, upon first glance, should not work as well as it does. From the oily blood-soaked streets of Central Krat to the colorful characters the player meets throughout their journey, the rich atmosphere present within the world crafted by NEOWIZ cannot be overstated. 

While the story and world of “Lies of P” tackle thought-provoking themes, such as what it means to be human and the grief of disaster survivors, where the game truly shines is in its refined gameplay compared to many other games in its genre, including some made by FromSoftware themselves.

The central ethos of “Lies of P” in terms of gameplay design is player experimentation. Early on, the player receives a tool that allows them to take apart and reconstruct the different weapons they find across their journey. The weapon blades determine the player’s damage output, and the weapon handles determine the player’s moveset and stat scaling. By mixing and matching different blades and handles, players can find the perfect play style for them, essentially meaning that there is no wrong option in terms of how to play the game.

The same idea holds true for the game’s defensive options: guarding and dodging. While dodging acts exactly as one would expect, guarding allows for a satisfying learning curve for each enemy and boss the player comes across. While the player can simply hold the guard button to avoid heavy damage, they will not be invulnerable in this state; however, this also leaves room for the player to counterattack and regain a bit of their lost health from the attack they just guarded. 

On top of that, if a player presses the guard button at the right time, they can perform a perfect guard, completely shielding themselves from damage and potentially staggering an enemy in the process. The evolution of the player from the first time they walk into a boss arena to get absolutely annihilated up until the final attempt when they beat the boss is incredible, and one of the best gaming experiences of last year.

Speaking of bosses, the boss fights that cap off each area in “Lies of P” are simultaneously demanding and satisfying, with bosses such as the Scrapped Watchman, Victor the Champion and Laxasia the Complete being particular highlights. 

The game also takes inspiration from FromSoftware’s “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” in that it has a small selection of tools tied to the main character’s arm prosthetic. These range from a grappling hook to close the distance between enemies, to a shield to assist in blocking attacks to a full-on flamethrower. Each tool fits the many different play styles the player may adopt, adding an additional layer of complexity to the game’s combat.

Despite its high quality production and engaging gameplay, “Lies of P” is not completely flawless. For one, the game is incredibly linear, with only one small optional area being present at all. Additionally, as with many games in this genre, several of the hitboxes and deflect timings can feel disjointed. 

However, the latter of those two is not a problem exclusive to “Lies of P.” Those who have played other games in the genre will be used to occasional poor hitboxes and the former isn’t an inherently bad thing, as it allows for the developers to design a better difficulty curve across the game’s length.

For those who want to put a lot of time and effort into mastering a game, “Lies of P” has enough content throughout its 11 chapters, 15 major bosses and even more mini-bosses along the way. For someone familiar with the Soulslike genre, this game will still present enough new challenges and mechanics to present a sizable task, with the main game taking anywhere between 20-30 hours to complete. That time stretches even more if the player is going for 100% completion, likely taking somewhere between 50 to 60 hours across multiple playthroughs.

FromSoftware was able to recapture the magic of their “Dark Souls” series, something many other developers tried and failed to do. Games like “Lords of the Fallen,” “The Surge” and “Nioh” have their fans, but their overall reception by gamers is a far cry from that of FromSoftware’s titles. With that in mind, it is phenomenal that fans and critics alike agree that “Lies of P” stands head and shoulders above the rest of its competition, even rivaling the quality of the games that inspired it in the first place.

On Feb. 6, 2024, the Office of Sustainability brings a free store roadshow in Plemmons Student Union. The roadshow consists of clothing and food that is free for any student to take.
Campus Freestore rolls out accessible sustainable treasures
Sherone Price, professor of African Dance (left) and Khalid Abdul N’Faly Saleem, instructor of African Drumming for Dance (right) lead the audience in a call and response song on Feb. 15, 2024. The song explained how the drum Khalid was using, called a djembe, was made.
From the heartland of Africa to the mountains: An intertwined history
North Humanities staff receiving a national Schwartz Prize by the Federation of State Humanities Councils in 2023 for North Carolina Reads’ outstanding statewide impact. Courtesy of Melanie Moore Richeson
Virtual book club ‘meets at the community level’ to promote inclusivity in literature
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Thomas Turner, Reporter
Thomas Turner (He/Him/His) is a 19 year old junior at App State, majoring in journalism with a minor in English. This is his second semester working with The Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *