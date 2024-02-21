The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

2
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

3
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

4
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

5
Protesters meet at the corner of 321 and 105 on Blowing Rock to express their support for Palestine on Feb. 2, 2024. One protester waves a Palestinian flag while others hold up signs.

Newly reformed local activism group holds call for cease-fire rally

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App at a glance: Feb. 21-27

App at a glance: Feb. 21-27

February 20, 2024

Virtual book club ‘meets at the community level’ to promote inclusivity in literature

Virtual book club ‘meets at the community level’ to promote inclusivity in literature

February 20, 2024

App State announces termination of unlimited Google storage space

App State announces termination of unlimited Google storage space

February 19, 2024

Black and Gold take down Gardner-Webb to open season

Black and Gold take down Gardner-Webb to open season

February 19, 2024

Softball goes 4-1 at Winthrop Classic

Softball goes 4-1 at Winthrop Classic

February 19, 2024

App State football adds new recruits

App State football adds new recruits

February 19, 2024

Virtual book club ‘meets at the community level’ to promote inclusivity in literature

K. Slade, Visual Managing Editor
February 20, 2024
North+Humanities+staff+receiving+a+national+Schwartz+Prize+by+the+Federation+of+State+Humanities+Councils+in+2023+for+North+Carolina+Reads%E2%80%99+outstanding+statewide+impact.+Courtesy++of+Melanie+Moore+Richeson
North Humanities staff receiving a national Schwartz Prize by the Federation of State Humanities Councils in 2023 for North Carolina Reads’ outstanding statewide impact. Courtesy of Melanie Moore Richeson

Melissa Giblin said the humanities act as a pathway for empathy and connection. Giblin, director of the North Carolina Center for Books, saw a community need for a physical space to nurture connection while engaging in important topics informed by the state’s cultural and historical context. This was the basis for North Carolina Reads. 

From February to June, NC Reads hosts a monthly virtual book club based on a series of five selected books featuring diverse voices from North Carolina. Facilitators from NC Reads invite the book’s author and a topic expert related to the novel’s themes in an hour-long discussion followed by a Q&A. 

Last year, App State joined NC Reads in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and University Libraries to host their own discussion panels and watch parties for community members. 

North Carolina Humanities, the host organization for NC Reads, launched the program in 2022 with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities to celebrate U.S. diversity and the organization’s 50th anniversary.  

According to its website, NC Humanities said the heart of the book club is the “desire to connect communities through shared reading experiences.” 

Attendees ranged from native North Carolinians to people from 13 different states. Each discussion is recorded and uploaded to the NC Humanities YouTube channel for those who are unable to meet during the scheduled time.  

In preparation for the program, NC Humanities staff discussed the how. How could a book club be accessed by communities across North Carolina and beyond? By connecting with state librarians on how to expand reading resources, NC Humanities curates a selection of books focused on racial, social and gender inequality through a North Carolinian lens.    

This year’s selection includes: 

  • February’s nonfiction narrative of false imprisonment and racial discrimination in “Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt” by Phoebe Zerwick.  
  • March’s historical fiction novel detailing camaraderie in a Charlotte shell plant during World War II in “Poster Girls” by Meredith Ritchie.
  • April’s nonfiction collection of stories from a daughter of refugees, U.S. immigrant, English professor, and activist settling in North Carolina in “American Refuge: True Stories of the Refugee Experience” by Diya Abdo. 
  • May’s fiction novel about a stolen musical heirloom: “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb.
  • June’s memoir focuses on an intern at a minor league baseball team: “Welcome to the Circus of Baseball” by Ryan McGee. 

“We really want to leverage North Carolina Reads to share our love of stories and create those new shared reading experiences by having people come together,” Giblin said. 

Sixty-two groups consisting of universities, public libraries and museums plan on attending this year. NC Humanities has packed around 250 book boxes and close to 4,000 books for this upcoming program.

Attendees looking at North Carolina Reads books and resources. Courtesy of Melanie Moore Richeson

Book boxes can be requested by individuals or on behalf of a community group free of charge. Inside each book box is a copy of the requested books, NC Reads merchandise and a curated discussion guide. 

Feedback is integral to NC Reads’ operation as it helps gauge public interest and the success of the program. Giblin said last year’s surveyed participants said NC Reads exposed them to new ideas and perspectives. 

“By continuing to select diverse texts and highlight new voices, the program really aimed to increase the public’s understanding, respect and empathy for each other and their stories,” Giblin said.  

Giblin said NC Reads helped a museum achieve its organizational goals of connecting with stakeholders and, eventually, go on to build its own program centered around an in-person book club.  

In October 2023, NC Humanities received a Schwartz Prize from the Federation of State Humanities Councils for an “outstanding public humanities program.” 

“It’s doing a wonderful service to have that connectivity across the state where folks feel like they’re participating in something at the local level,” Giblin said. “But, they also know that folks around the state are participating in their communities in the exact same way.”

Chief Diversity Officer Jamie Parson facilitated App State’s involvement with the NC Reads program. 

“At App State, University Libraries and the Office of Diversity partner to host an in-person social during one of the webinars so participants can meet each other, and communities of engagement may form from there, but that’s not something we orchestrate,” Parson said. “We have invited some of our campus groups to participate this year and to consider hosting ‘watch parties’ with their groups.”

Parson said the university received “several requests” for a campus book club and the presence of the statewide book club fulfilled that need. 

“University Libraries and the Office of Diversity have a great partnership,” Parson said.“While this is one of our main collaborations, we continually work together to support diversity of thought, belief and community at App State.”

According to the university Engage page, Belk Library and Information Commons’ service desk will have 14 available copies of each book for attendees to keep at no cost. There are limited copies of physical books, e-books and audiobooks.  

Melanie Moore Richeson, development and communications manager at NC Humanities, said the organization and App State are “working together” to bring the Smithsonian exhibition “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” to campus from October to December

Reggae band, Rastacoustic, performed their second annual Bob Marley birthday bash at Boone Saloon. This performance took place on Feb. 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.
Reggae: A story of race, religion and redemption
App at a glance: Feb. 14-20

Wednesday, Feb. 14 Happy Valentine’s Day   Valentine’s Day Movie Night Watch “Gnomeo and Juliet” for the Valentine’s Day sc...

Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.
Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
K. Slade, Visual Managing Editor
K. Slade (she/her) is a senior journalism major. This is her third year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *