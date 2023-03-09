App at a glance: March 9-16

Warm weather can only mean one thing — spring break is around the corner. Whether you’re looking for some last-minute fun before vacation or you’re stuck in Boone for the break, there is something fun to enjoy for everyone. Here are some activities to treat yourself to as the town quiets down and the weather heats up.

Thursday, March 9

Deciphering Doc Watson

Learn about the illustrious Doc Watson’s legacy through music, film and family stories during this hour-long session. Witness the local legend’s history at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum starting at 11 a.m.

Neurodiversity at App

Held by Wellness and Prevention Services, hosts will dive into what it means to be neurodivergent and provide tips to navigate college and life. Watch the Twitch livestream here starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Cycle Mania

Finish the week off strong in this 45-minute cycling session at the Quinn Recreational Center. With a dash of choreography sprinkled in, this session really helps to break a sweat. There are two sessions, one at 1 p.m. and another at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Boone Winter Farmers Market

Hosted by humble local vendors, this quaint market offers fresh produce and meats, handmade pottery, sweet jellies and jams, and so much more. Held every Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. until March 25, drop by and take a look before the market ends for the season.

Tuesday, March 14

Mindful Art – $$$

Using hands and feet as paintbrushes may sound strange, but it’s a great technique when creating art. Dancing away on a floor of paper, an instructor will guide a small group through an expressive dance, incorporating mindful and passionate techniques into each movement to create a masterpiece. This two-hour course, including a 10-minute break, starts at 1 p.m. and is located at the Let’s Be Artsy! painting studio. Tickets are $35 and are available here.

Thursday, March 16

Wild Blue Yonder – $$

A twist on the traditional Appalachian music, these high-energy performers throw Celtic song into the mix as they perform with a variety of acoustic instruments. See them live at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country starting at 7 p.m. Student tickets go for $12 and can be purchased here.