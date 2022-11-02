App at a glance: Nov. 1-5

After the festivities of Halloweekend, continue the fun with some different opportunities to get involved with the App State community. There are plenty of new things to try, so here are a few that The Appalchian’s Arts & Culture Desk recommend.

Wednesday

Talent Show

The Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies will be hosting a talent show Wednesday. The talent show will take place in the Reich College of Education Room 124. Performances will start at 6:30 p.m. and will end around 7:30 p.m.. This is a free event so come out and enjoy.

Native Film Series: Powerlands

The Office of Diversity will be hosting the showing of a documentary Wednesday, “Powerlands.” The focus is on the displacement of indigenous people and is a journey of a young Navajo filmmaker. The film will be shown at Plemmons Student Union in Greenbriar Theater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the screening will start at 6 p.m.. This event is free of charge.

Let’s See Your Vision!

Students will be able to create a five-year vision board. It is an opportunity for students to show and manifest their ideal futures. The event will take place at White Hall in the first floor lobby. Creation will start at 8 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Materials such as canvas and magazines will be provided and it is completely free of charge.

Thursday

ARTtalk – Nicole Pietrantoni: Folded and Gathered

Accomplished artist Nicole Pietrantoni will be at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts to give insight to her art work as well as share about her new exhibition, “Folded and Gathered,” which is being displayed at the Turchin Center right now. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at noon. Admission into the Turchin Center is free.

Pumpkin Smash – $

An activity for students to get all of their stress and anger out, if they have any. All are welcome to come smash pumpkins on the Holmes Convocation lawn. The Pumpkin Smash will take place at 5 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.. The cost is $1 for Recreation Management Association members and $6 for non-members.

Friday

First Friday at the Turchin Center!

On the first Friday of every month, besides January, the Turchin Center for Visual Arts stays open later than usual. This is in conjunction with the Boone First Friday Art Crawl. Visitors are welcomed to come in and experience the exhibitions at a later hour than normal. The Turchin Center will now be open until 8 p.m.