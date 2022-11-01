Lip+sync+reigning+champs+tack+on+third+win

The Residential Housing Association hosted the 2022 Annual Homecoming Lip Sync Battle Thursday night at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The lip sync competition is one of many homecoming events leading up to the football game. Campus clubs, sororities and fraternities are invited to compete.

Out of the 10 groups that performed at the lip sync battle, Sigma Kappa and Phi Sigma Kappa placed first and earned their third consecutive win in the lip sync competition.

The homecoming theme, APP2K, inspired nostalgic music choices and performance themes from the competitors. Early 2000s hits like “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem, “Wannabe” by Spice Girls and “Baby” by Justin Bieber filled the auditorium.

Other teams featured “High School Musical,” “Mean Girls” and “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and more in their performances alongside throwback classics.

Sigma Kappa and Phi Sigma Kappa, introduced their performance with Harry Styles’s 2022 hit “As It Was” that honored the nostalgic theme of the event with lyrics acknowledging the way the world has changed since Styles’ childhood. The group then danced to “Cinderella” by Play and “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga.

The winning performance also featured finale stunts of performers hoisted high by their team members during the dance. Below the three human towers, one team member did the worm while another rolled onto center stage.

“It was a lot more enjoyable this year. The APP2K theme was a throwback that brought out a lot of nostalgia,” said Miguel Gaspar, a junior music performance major who attended the event.

Alpha Gamma Delta and Delta Tau Delta placed second and Zeta Tau Alpha and Phi Kappa Tau placed third. The crowd gathered in the auditorium, consisting of parents and students coming to see and support their clubs, friends, family and school. They all applauded after each unique performance.

“We came to support our friends in the Appalachian Educators,” said Seth Wells, a junior sustainable development major.

The Appalachian Educators was the smallest club that performed at the lip sync.

“This is the first year I’ve done something like this, and I’ve been here three years,” said Bailey Davis, a performer for the Appalachian Educators and junior elementary education major. “It was a really great experience.”