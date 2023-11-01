App at a glance: Nov. 1-8

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Jazz Ensemble 1

Join Jazz Ensemble 1 for an engaging evening of music from the minds of Bob Mintzer, Cole Porter, Frank Foster and many others. Admission is free in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Syncopation Tap Club Fall Showcase

Enjoy a night of tap dancing performed by the Syncopation Tap Club in their winter themed fall showcase. The show will be in the Valborg Theatre at 7 p.m.

Movie on the Mall featuring Barbie

Join APPS on Sanford Mall to watch “Barbie” and enjoy complimentary snacks. Bring your blankets by 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

Game On! At Rivers Street Cafe

Get your game on in River Street Cafe with the App State Geek Guild, App State Gaming Club and Dragon’s Den. Gamers of all skill levels are invited and welcome to bring their own games along. Students can swipe into the upper floor of Central for dinner and games from 5-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Artisan Market

Shop for pottery, wooden crafts, handmade jewelry and more while wandering amongst 20 local artists at the Artisan Market located at 278 Shoppes on Parkway Road, Blowing Rock. High Country artisans will be out from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

App State vs. Marshall Football

Join the Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium for the home game against Marshall. The game will be live streamed on NFL Network. Kick off is at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Harvest Dance

Dance into the night with the AppEd Diverse Abilities Committee and Best Buddies in the Parkway Ballroom in the Plemmons Student Union. This fall themed night of dancing will provide free food and fun music from 5-8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 6

The Brook and The Bluff

Enjoy a night of music from The Brook and The Bluff in the Schaefer Center to hear folk-rock meet indie-rock within a soothing atmosphere. Student tickets are on sale now at apps.appstate.edu for $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music starts at 8 p.m.

iART

Come create in the Looking Glass Gallery during their art-making session for students to take a break and relax. All experience levels are welcome and supplies for drawing and journaling will be provided at 263 Locust St. Doors are open from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Watch the App State men’s basketball team in their first game of the season against Oakland City in the Holmes Convocation Center. Game starts at 6:30 p.m.