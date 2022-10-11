App at a glance Oct: 10 – 15

Tuesday, Oct. 11

App Coming Out Day

The Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Center is hosting App Coming Out Day 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sanford Mall. This event is intended to spread awareness about coming out day and celebrate those who participate. There will be a photo booth, free food and goodies.

Workshop: Paint Night for App Students

Paint night will focus on teaching attendees about different art techniques and provides a space for creative expression. This workshop is part of a series of workshops instructed by fellow App students at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts each Tuesday this semester. The workshop takes place from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in Lecture Hall Room 3200.

Féroce et Formidable: A Francophone Film Festival (Night 3 of 7)

The film “Lingui, The Sacred Bonds” will be shown as the third film to the seven part Féroce et Formidable french film festival. The film takes place on the outskirts of N’djamena in Chad where a single mother, Amina, lives with her teenage daughter Maria. Maria becomes pregnant with an unwanted child, devastated, Amina stands in solidarity with her daughter in a country where abortion is condemned. The film will play 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in Greenbriar Theater.

Wednesday Oct. 12

The Longest Table

A conversation based lunch hosted by the Office of Diversity and Appalachian University Athletics. The lunch is a time for individuals of diverse identities to unite and engage in insightful discussions. The conversation will take place 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Kidd Brewer Stadium, north end zone.

Community FEAST: Presented by AppalFRESH Collaborative

The Appalachian Food Research for Equity sustainability and Health, known as AppalFRESH, invites students, staff and faculty to the sixth annual Community Feast for a local meal and live music. The event is meant to minimize waste, maximize local food sourcing and develop strategies to combat food insecurity. To reduce waste, bring your own utensils, plate and water bottle. Community clubs and groups can additionally help by hosting a table. More details can be found on Engage and the event will run 4:30 – 6 p.m on Sanford Mall.

Thursday Oct. 13

Visiting Writers Series: Leigh Ann Henion

Leigh Ann Henion is an environmental writer and author of the New York Times bestseller “Phenomenal: A Hesitant Adventurer’s Search for Wonder in the Natural World.” Join her talk to learn more about her writings on the natural world, and the wonder that provoked it. The craft talk will begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. reading in the Table Rock Room 201B in Plemmons Student Union.

RAD for Women: Self-Defense Class

The App State police department is hosting a free self-defense lesson for female-identifying students. The lesson is taught by certified instructors and will train, and teach individuals how to properly defend themselves in various types of assault. It will take place 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. in Mountain Laurel Hall: Ballroom.

Friday Oct. 14

Education Career Fair

Hosted by the Career Development Center and the Reich College of Education, this networking event connects school administrators, superintendents, and other employers from the field of education who are seeking to hire new candidates. It will take place from noon – 2:30 p.m. in Holmes Convocation Center.

Saturday Oct. 15

The Burnett Sisters – $$

The Burnett Sisters are a musical group that grew up playing music together in Boone. They will be performing harmonies complemented by instrumental arrangements that create a traditional Appalachian sound. See them live at Appalachian Theatre from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is $22.50 and students tickets are $10.50. Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website.

Watauga County Farmers Market

Shop local vendors for homegrown food and local goods. The market will be open every week until Nov. 26, and open 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.