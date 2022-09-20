App at a glance: Sept. 19 – 23

After a big and busy weekend on App State campus, it’s time to keep up the energy, take advantage of the nice weather and go to some events around Boone.

Check out these events The Appalachian has highlighted and be sure not to miss out on any of the action.

Monday, Sept. 19

Coffeehouse Artist: Nelly’s Echo

APPS presents an event that will be hosted at Crossroads which will feature live music from artist Nelly’s Echo performing from 7 – 8 p.m. So, come on out, bring some homework or a friend and enjoy some good coffee and music.

Tuesday Sept. 20

Koru Mindfulness Class Begins

This class is first-come, first-served and is composed of four required sessions. For those interested in learning helpful habits through meditation and mindfulness skills, then this is the class. The cost of the class is covered as a part of student fees, so go ahead and sign up as soon as possible.

iPals Introductions and Jeopardy Night

iPals, a social club for international students, is hosting a Jeopardy night on international facts in room 417 of Plemmons Student Union. Grab a buddy and head to jeopardy night from 6 – 7 p.m. for a night filled with friends and facts.

Féroce et Formidable: A Francophone Film Festival

App State’s Department of English and Belk Library are hosting the second night of a seven weekly Tuesday film festival. The film showing tonight is “Stolen Kisses,” and it will be on screen from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. RSVP at this link.

Wednesday Sept. 21

Piñata Fundraiser

App State Beeking Club will be hosting a piñata fundraiser on Sanford Mall from noon – 2 p.m. Pay $1 per hit for a chance to crack the piñata and get goodies like honey sticks and candy.

Paint Night

Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies is hosting a paint night in room 124 B/C in the College of Education building from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bright art supplies or borrow ones provided for a night of art and creation.

Thursday Sept. 22

ARTtalk – Bart Verdas: Multitudes

Join Turchin Center for the Visual Arts in hosting Bart Verdas, an artist whose exhibition, Multitudes, is currently on display at the Turchin Center until Dec. 10. From 6 – 7 p.m. Verdas will talk about Multitudes and his artistic practice.

Visiting Writer Series: Savannah Sipple

App State’s College of Arts and Sciences is hosting the first of the annual Visiting Writers Series with poet Savannah Sipple. The Craft Talk with Sipple begins at 3:30 p.m. or the reading from 6 – 7:15 p.m. in room 201 B in Plemmons Student Union.

Friday Sept. 23

Latin Hispanic Heritage Festival

Latin Hispanic Alliance is hosting a Latin Hispanic heritage festival from 3 – 6 p.m. on Sanford Mall. Join the organization for an evening filled with singers, dancers and many other festivities.