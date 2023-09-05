The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

September 4, 2023

September 4, 2023

September 4, 2023

September 4, 2023

September 3, 2023

August 31, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 6-13

Briley Turpin, A&C Editor
September 4, 2023
Kaitlyn Close

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Snack Chat

The Career Development Center is hosting Snack Chat, an event designed to help individuals by offering career readiness skills and guidance to forge a personal path. Free food and items will be provided during the casual conversation. It will take place in room 415 of Plemmons Student Union from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. 

Thursday, Sept. 7 

Live on Sanford

As a part of their free concert series, APPS is hosting 1990 Heaven and Plantroom on Sanford Mall from 7-10 p.m. Thursday evening. 

Friday, Sept. 8 

Antlers & Acorns Songwriters Festival

From Sept. 5-9, Working Title Farm is sponsoring the Antlers & Acorns Songwriters festival. The event will be held at various locations around Boone. Radney Foster is headlining the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country Friday night as part of the event. Tickets for Friday  can be purchased here

Saturday, Sept. 9 

CEL “Hello High Country” Day of Service

Community Engaged Leadership is hosting a service day for anyone interested in getting involved with a local nonprofit. The group will be meeting in PSU room 138 at 9 a.m. and departing from campus together at 10 a.m. and returning for lunch and reflection at 1 p.m. To RSVP to the event, go to the CEL Engage page

 

Second annual High Country Gear Swap 

Tusga is hosting the second annual High Country Gear Swap at 699 George Wilson Road. Bring in your unused outdoor gear to swap with other outdoor enthusiasts. Tusga has partnered with local nonprofits to give back to the community and is requesting people bring canned food donations along with their gear. 

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Paint Night

The Turchin Center is hosting student paint night in room 3200. Students are invited to come learn simple painting techniques in a relaxing environment Tuesday night from 6-8 p.m. To make reservations for the event, visit the Turchin Center’s Engage page.  

Wednesday, Sept. 13 

Health, Wellness and Safety Festival

Wellness & Prevention Services is hosting the Health, Wellness and Safety festival on Sanford Mall in tandem with the Collegiate Recovery Community  The festival will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is free to attend. There will be over 15 on and off-campus resources for health and wellness related issues that may arise throughout the semester. Stop by to learn about student health resources and pick up some free swag. 

About the Contributors
Briley Turpin, A&C Editor
Briley Turpin (she/her) is a junior communications major with a criminal justice minor from Nashville, TN.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major, Digital Marketing minor from Raleigh, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
