Playlist of the week: Dorm disco

Cameron Miller
August 30, 2023
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
Kaitlyn Close

With week two of the semester coming to an end and cooler weather on the way, the school year is officially back in full swing. As the semester is amping up, we all need to blow off a little steam once in a while. What better way to do that than with some heavy bass perfect for dancing? And if you can skip waiting in line and paying for admission, even better. 

This playlist, featuring music from Honey Dijon, Channel Tres and Queen Bey herself, is just the thing to help you do that. Grab your friends, turn down the lights and dance the night away… or at least the next hour.

 
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major, Digital Marketing minor from Raleigh, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
