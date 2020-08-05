App State and Wake Forest cancel 2020 football game
August 5, 2020
App State and Wake Forest have agreed to postpone their 2020 football matchup to a future year.
“COVID-19 continues to change many of our plans,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a press release. “We are disappointed that this game will not be played in 2020, but we look forward to scheduling future games in the series within this decade.”
App State was scheduled to travel to Winston-Salem to take on the Demon Deacons Sept. 11. The schools have agreed to add two additional matchups in the future, one in Boone and another in Winston-Salem.
“App State-Wake Forest is good for college football, good for our state and good for both fan bases,” Gillin said. “We are actively pursuing new opponents for all of this year’s non-conference games that have been altered to date.”
The Sept. 26 home contest against Massachusetts is the only non-conference game remaining on the Mountaineers’ schedule.
