App State announces details on prorated dining, housing refunds

App State students living on campus and paying for meal plans now have guidance in refunds they’ll receive due to COVID-19.

UNC System Interim President, Bill Roper, announced March 30 that all UNC System schools would supply students with prorated refunds for housing and dining costs.

In an email Monday, App State announced that students not remaining in residence halls will receive a refund for dates they were and are not allowed to live in residence halls, between March 23 and May 8, that will be processes through Student Accounts. Those currently living in residence halls will receive a refund based on when they move out of their room.

Dining refunds will be processed as a refund or credit to students’ accounts in the amount of their remaining balance. The email stated that those currently using their meal plans will be contacted individually and asked whether they would like a refund or to continue using their meal plan.

Refunds will be processed as such, and not rolled over to the 2020-21 academic year according to the email, because a rollover could negatively impact students’ financial aid packages for next year.

The email also stated that the UNC System is not requiring schools to process refunds for other fees, like activities and technology, and the school “remains open and continues to provide a number of fee-based services to students.”

Refunds will credit in a direct deposit account or mailed as a check to the student’s address on file if direct deposit is not available. View instructions to set up direct deposit here. Verify your mailing address here.

Those whose expenses are paid through a 529 College Savings Plan are encouraged to consult their plan administrator or adviser upon receipt of a refund according to the email.

For questions on student accounts, contact Student Accounts at studentaccounts@appstate.edu