App State baseball escapes Huntington with a series win

App State baseball traveled to take on Marshall in a three-game series Friday-Sunday, taking a 2-1 series victory.

The Mountaineers won the first game of the series 6-0 Friday, due to a complete game from redshirt senior pitcher Caleb Cross.

The first 2 innings were quiet and saw no scores. The Black and Gold scored in the third inning with 3 runs. Redshirt sophomore infielder Jonathan Xuereb started the inning with a dinger to right field, giving App State a 1-0 lead.

Sophomore first baseman Kameron Miller one-upped Xuereb with a 2-RBI home run in the same inning.

Sophomore infielder Tyler Figueroa recorded an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the next inning to increase the lead to 4-0.

Cross kept the Thundering Herd at bay while the Mountaineers were unable to score again until the eighth inning.

Two walks in the eighth ended the scoring 6-0 in favor of the Black and Gold.

App State struggled in the second game of the series, falling 1-5 Saturday.

They recorded 7 hits as a team. Figueroa was the only Mountaineer to record multiple hits, going 2 for 3 at the plate.

Marshall started the game strong with a 2-RBI triple and another RBI later in the first inning, taking a 3-0 lead.

A 2-run home run in the third inning for the Thundering Herd extended their lead to 5-0.

The Mountaineers’ lone run came off a sacrifice fly from senior catcher Braxton Church in the fifth inning.

The rest of the game saw no scoring and the Black and Gold lost, tying the series at 1-1.

App State captured the third game in an extra innings thriller 8-5 Sunday.

Marshall started the game hot for the second game in a row, scoring 1 run in the second inning and a 2-run home run in the fourth.

The Mountaineers went on to score 4 unanswered runs.

Xuereb hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to start the scoring for the Mountaineers. Senior infielder Joseph Zamora scored 2 runners in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Miller recorded an RBI single in the top of the ninth to give App State a 4-3 lead. However, Marshall answered in the bottom of the inning, forcing extra innings.

The Mountaineers had a productive 10th inning. Xuereb hit his second RBI double of the game, giving the Black and Gold the lead.

A bunt from junior outfielder Evans scored the next run, which was followed by sacrifice flies from Zamora and Miller, scoring 1 run each.

The Thundering Herd hit their second home run of the game but were shut down by freshman pitcher Conner Barozzino, who recorded his first save of the season.

The Mountaineers held on, winning the game 8-5 and the series 2-1.