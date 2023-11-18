The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

3
As the rally attendees marched, they held handmade signs high above their heads and waved flags. The march started at the Jones House Cultural Center, ended at Sanford Mall and lasted around 15 minutes.

Boone community members organize rally, march for Palestine

4
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

5
Signs in front of the university post office promote two out of the three elected council members.

Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Panel of international students offer their global perspectives

Panel of international students offer their global perspectives

November 17, 2023

App State baseball welcomes 15 new players

App State baseball welcomes 15 new players

November 17, 2023

Difference pf Opinion: Are gen-ed classes necessary?

Difference pf Opinion: Are gen-ed classes necessary?

November 17, 2023

App State Club Cheer hosts closet sale

App State Club Cheer hosts closet sale

November 16, 2023

Bank of America Stadium to host 2025 App State season opener

Bank of America Stadium to host 2025 App State season opener

November 16, 2023

App Theatre goes over the rainbow for 85th birthday

App Theatre goes over the rainbow for 85th birthday

November 16, 2023

App State baseball welcomes 15 new players

Tess McNally, Reporter
November 17, 2023
Former+App+State+utility+player+Andrew+Terrell+throws+a+ball+back+into+play+against+Georgia+State+March+25%2C+2023.
Leah Matney
Former App State utility player Andrew Terrell throws a ball back into play against Georgia State March 25, 2023.

The Mountaineers baseball team posted a 30-25 overall record while winning 16 conference games last season. App State has also made some changes to the roster by signing 15 newcomers. 

“We are incredibly excited to welcome all of our new additions to Boone,” said Mountaineers baseball head coach Kermit Smith. 

Infielder Bret Clements is a freshman from Oak Ridge, North Carolina. Clements put up a .329 batting average while getting 21 runs batted in. 

Luke Coll is a right-handed pitcher from New Boston, Michigan. Coll is most known for his different types of pitches. He was awarded the second best pitcher in the state by baseball prospect organization.

Everette Harris, a sophomore right handed pitcher from Charlotte, is coming in as a transfer from NC State while providing his team with a 1.89 ERA. He was named to the North Carolina All-State team by the Charlotte Observer

Transfer first baseman Drew Holderbach is from Fairfield, Ohio. Holderbach transfers in from Rice, where he hit six home runs in 56 appearances. Prior to Rice, he attended Division III Marietta College, where he was a two-time gold glove winner, which led the Pioneers to their first Division III College World Series while also hitting a .400 batting average.

Hunter Huneycutt, a true freshman from Laurinburg, North Carolina comes in with an all conference recognition, which will be useful this year for the Mountaineers. In high school, he hit a .400 BA with 18 RBI’s and nine stolen bases. 

From Clearwater, Florida, right-handed pitcher Cody Little transferred to the High Country with playing experience from Palm Beach State College. Little started eight games in his first year with a 4.25 ERA. 

Kameron Miller will be playing in his first year at App State as a right handed pitcher. Miller was named first team All-Conference and second team All-State in high school. He was hitting a .446 batting average during his senior year. 

Outfielder Dillon Moquin is from Coral Springs, Florida. Moquin was named a three-star recruit and top 500 nationally. Out of 41 games, he scored 32 runs and never committed an error. 

A transfer student from Gaston College in Texas has given Adam Quintero the qualities to be a Mountaineer. The infielder comes into Boone with a batting average of .399 with 10 home runs, 17 doubles and 64 RBI’s. 

Graham Smiley from Denver, North Carolina is a new catcher to the roster after transferring from NC State. During his senior year of high school, he was ranked top-20 in the country.

Clayton Stewart is a redshirt sophomore from Lexington, South Carolina. Stewart joins the team from playing at Florence-Darlington Tech College. Stewart struck out seven batters in 5.2 innings.

Banks Tolley is from Madison, Mississippi. He is an outfielder that transferred from Ole Miss where he played in 26 games. 

Max Tramontana is a right handed pitcher from Cincinnati, Ohio. During his freshman year, he played for Iowa and now transferred to App State. During his senior year, he accomplished a .86 ERA while playing in 57 innings. 

Joseph Zamora is an infielder from Miami, Florida. During his first two seasons at Miami Dade College, he hit a .326 BA and pulled in 33 runs in 49 games. 

The last signed player of this class is Jack Zang. He is a left-handed pitcher from Dearborn, Michigan. During his first year playing at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Michigan, he struck out 73 batters in 51 innings while throwing a 3.35 ERA for the Ocelots. 

Smith added many new players and this improved roster hopes to take the next step to compete in the Sun Belt conference. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Baseball
10 historic moments in App State sports history
10 historic moments in App State sports history
Pitcher Xander Hamilton walks out to the field against UNCW March 5, 2022. Hamilton was selected in the 14th round by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Draft Monday.
Hamilton selected by Twins in MLB Draft
Senior catcher Hayden Cross catches a pitch against Georgia State March 28, 2023.
App State baseball senior sets high standard for work ethic and leadership
Former App State pitcher Jeffrey Springs signed a $31 million dollar contract extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
App State alum MLB season cut short by injury
Junior outfielder Xavier Moronta awaits his turn to bat during App States 19-6 loss to Gardner-Webb March 5, 2023.
Transfer to game changer: How Xavier Moronta is making a difference
Senior catcher Hayden Cross fist bumps assistant coach Britt Johnson during App States 16-7 victory over High Point Feb. 21, 2023.
App State stays perfect with 16-7 victory
More in Sports
Former App State running back Cam Peoples takes it to the house against East Carolina Sept. 2, 2021. The Mountaineers will make their return to Bank of America Stadium in 2025.
Bank of America Stadium to host 2025 App State season opener
Redshirt junior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson stiff-arms a James Madison defender Sept. 24, 2022. Robinson caught five passes for 57 yards in the teams last matchup.
App State looks to spoil Dukes' undefeated season
Junior forward TreVon Spillers goes up for a dunk against Oakland City Nov. 6.
Beavers best Black and Gold 81-71 in overtime
KaRon White went from being a three-star recruit at Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama to defensive lineman for Appalachian State. This season he has taken on the role as coach. Oct. 4, 2023.
Player to coach: The ongoing story of KaRon White
Portrait of Jordan Favors, a Redshirt Sophomore, during the Mountaineer walk before the ECU game on Sep. 16, 2023. Favors recorded two interceptions, one solo tackle and one assisted tackle against Marshall. Overall this season, he has six tackles and two interceptions.
Jordan Favors finds his feet in Mountaineer football
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan speaks to his players during a timeout against Marshall Nov. 4. Over the last two games, the Mountaineers have only allowed 23 total points.
The good, bad and ugly from App State vs. Georgia State
About the Contributors
Tess McNally, Reporter
Tess McNally (she/her) is a sophomore journalism major from Waxhaw, North Carolina. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
Leah Matney, Photojournalist
Leah Matney (she/her) is a junior with a digital marketing major and photography minor from Lincolnton, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *