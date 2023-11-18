App State baseball welcomes 15 new players

The Mountaineers baseball team posted a 30-25 overall record while winning 16 conference games last season. App State has also made some changes to the roster by signing 15 newcomers.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome all of our new additions to Boone,” said Mountaineers baseball head coach Kermit Smith.

Infielder Bret Clements is a freshman from Oak Ridge, North Carolina. Clements put up a .329 batting average while getting 21 runs batted in.

Luke Coll is a right-handed pitcher from New Boston, Michigan. Coll is most known for his different types of pitches. He was awarded the second best pitcher in the state by baseball prospect organization.

Everette Harris, a sophomore right handed pitcher from Charlotte, is coming in as a transfer from NC State while providing his team with a 1.89 ERA. He was named to the North Carolina All-State team by the Charlotte Observer.

Transfer first baseman Drew Holderbach is from Fairfield, Ohio. Holderbach transfers in from Rice, where he hit six home runs in 56 appearances. Prior to Rice, he attended Division III Marietta College, where he was a two-time gold glove winner, which led the Pioneers to their first Division III College World Series while also hitting a .400 batting average.

Hunter Huneycutt, a true freshman from Laurinburg, North Carolina comes in with an all conference recognition, which will be useful this year for the Mountaineers. In high school, he hit a .400 BA with 18 RBI’s and nine stolen bases.

From Clearwater, Florida, right-handed pitcher Cody Little transferred to the High Country with playing experience from Palm Beach State College. Little started eight games in his first year with a 4.25 ERA.

Kameron Miller will be playing in his first year at App State as a right handed pitcher. Miller was named first team All-Conference and second team All-State in high school. He was hitting a .446 batting average during his senior year.

Outfielder Dillon Moquin is from Coral Springs, Florida. Moquin was named a three-star recruit and top 500 nationally. Out of 41 games, he scored 32 runs and never committed an error.

A transfer student from Gaston College in Texas has given Adam Quintero the qualities to be a Mountaineer. The infielder comes into Boone with a batting average of .399 with 10 home runs, 17 doubles and 64 RBI’s.

Graham Smiley from Denver, North Carolina is a new catcher to the roster after transferring from NC State. During his senior year of high school, he was ranked top-20 in the country.

Clayton Stewart is a redshirt sophomore from Lexington, South Carolina. Stewart joins the team from playing at Florence-Darlington Tech College. Stewart struck out seven batters in 5.2 innings.

Banks Tolley is from Madison, Mississippi. He is an outfielder that transferred from Ole Miss where he played in 26 games.

Max Tramontana is a right handed pitcher from Cincinnati, Ohio. During his freshman year, he played for Iowa and now transferred to App State. During his senior year, he accomplished a .86 ERA while playing in 57 innings.

Joseph Zamora is an infielder from Miami, Florida. During his first two seasons at Miami Dade College, he hit a .326 BA and pulled in 33 runs in 49 games.

The last signed player of this class is Jack Zang. He is a left-handed pitcher from Dearborn, Michigan. During his first year playing at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Michigan, he struck out 73 batters in 51 innings while throwing a 3.35 ERA for the Ocelots.

Smith added many new players and this improved roster hopes to take the next step to compete in the Sun Belt conference.