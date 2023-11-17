The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State Club Cheer hosts closet sale

November 16, 2023

Bank of America Stadium to host 2025 App State season opener

November 16, 2023

App Theatre goes over the rainbow for 85th birthday

November 16, 2023

App State looks to spoil Dukes’ undefeated season

November 16, 2023

OPINION: Where to give this season

November 16, 2023

Just Breathe, Episode 2

November 15, 2023

App State Club Cheer hosts closet sale

Abby Buckner, Associate A&C Editor
November 16, 2023
On+Nov.+13%2C+2023%2C+members+of+the+Appalachian+State+Club+Cheer+team+pose+together+at+their+table+on+Sanford+in+between+greeting+guests+and+selling+items.+The+Cheer+Club+is+raising+money+for+their+next+Daytona+trip+where+they+practice%2C+compete%2C+and+bond.+Photo+by+Abby+Buckner.
Abby Buckner
On Nov. 13, 2023, members of the Appalachian State Club Cheer team pose together at their table on Sanford in between greeting guests and selling items. The Cheer Club is raising money for their next Daytona trip where they practice, compete, and bond. Photo by Abby Buckner.

Fueled by a goal, teamwork and Celsius, App State Club Cheer hosted their first closet sale to raise money for their annual trip to Daytona, Florida, for the National Cheer Association Nationals. 

The team members were out on Sanford Mall for the afternoon with tons of clothes, feel good music, free Celsius, fairy hair and plenty of positive vibes to go around. 

Club president and senior digital marketing major Addie Layne greeted shoppers and helped check them out. She said the group came up with the idea for the sale while thinking about ways to fundraise, and with the event being a steady success, they hope to make it an annual event in the future.

“We reached out to family and friends and got a bunch of clothing donations,” Layne said. “It was a big effort sorting through everything, but it really paid off.”

On Nov. 13, 2023 Appalachian State Cheer Club sets up tables and piles of clothes for purchase, all donated to the club to help raise money for the team to go to Daytona. APP Cheer Club competes in competitions nationally and locally along the East Coast. Photo by Abby Buckner. (Abby Buckner)

Organized piles of women’s and men’s clothes at different price points were clustered throughout the space, accompanied by shoes and a few accessories available for purchase. Event visitors searched through the stacks for unique items and emerged holding multiple new pieces.

“I came over to check it out and found a couple of good things,” said junior digital marketing major Julia Sands. “I wanted to support the team and am happy to help.”

All the proceeds from the event are going towards helping the team make it to Daytona, and any items not sold were donated to local nonprofits like OASIS and the Hospitality House.

The club is planning future events for next semester while juggling school and practices as well. Club PR chair and junior digital marketing major Juliet Anglis said it’s all worth it and that the club is a great way to stay connected with the sport in college.

“I did cheer a lot when I was younger, so It’s nice to continue to do it in a more inviting environment,” Anglis said.

There’s a lot of hard work involved in getting the team to be competition ready, and Layne said it is an all hands on deck collaborative effort to get the team to Daytona.

From left to right, second year Club Cheer member Jessica Gott, second year member Hanna Frazier, fourth year Addie Layne, and fourth year Sophie Orcutt. “Everyone’s happy to be here, which is awesome,” said Orcutt on Nov. 9, 2023. Photo by Ashton Woodruff. (Ashton Woodruff)

“We practice multiple times a week during the year to prepare,” Layne said. “Executive board members choreograph the routine so it is a lot of work, but it’s fun and we’re always happy with the outcome.”

Through their hard work in preparing, whether in practice or organizing fundraisers, the team has built its own supportive community.

“I love working behind the scenes and helping tailor to the team’s potential,” said senior psychology major Sophia Orcutt. “We’re a family with a common goal, and we all want to do what we love.”
About the Contributors
Abby Buckner, Reporter
Abby Buckner (she/her) is a freshman English creative writing major with a communications minor from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Criminal Justice/Photojournalism major, and a Social Work minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
