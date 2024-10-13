The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State field hockey handed first conference loss

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 13, 2024
Rian Hughes

App State field hockey traveled to Oxford, Ohio, to take on Miami (OH) in a conference battle Friday. The Mountaineers suffered their first loss in conference play 1-0, dropping their record to 4-1 in conference play. 

The Black and Gold were strong defensively to open up the match. Senior goalkeeper Claire Grenis picked up a save early in the contest, however, the RedHawks would score off of a corner to take a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. 

App State’s defense did not allow a single shot in the second quarter. However, they were unable to capitalize on their only shot of the quarter. 

The Mountaineers trailed 1-0 at the end of the second quarter. 

The Black and Gold did not record a shot in the third period. The RedHawks were unable to get things going on offense due to three saves by Grenis. 

The score remained 1-0 heading into the fourth and final quarter. 

App State recorded two shots in the fourth quarter and held Miami to none. However, the Mountaineers were unable to find the back of the cage and lost 1-0. 

App State will host No. 1 North Carolina Sunday at noon.

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
