App State field hockey honors seniors with a win

App State field hockey beat Ball State 3-1 while celebrating Senior Day Friday.

The Mountaineers started the match strong with a goal from junior forward Henriette Stegen to take a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Sophomore midfielder Kassie Paul followed with a goal of her own, extending the lead 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Black and Gold were unable to capitalize on strong offense in the second quarter. The Cardinals scored off of a penalty corner to shrink the lead to 2-1 at the intermission.

App State had many opportunities in the third quarter with three shots and three corners. However, none of them found the back of the cage and the lead remained 2-1.

Junior forward Bridget Donovan scored the lone goal of the fourth quarter sealing the victory.

The Mountaineers defeated the Cardinals 3-1 and are now 8-6 overall and 5-2 on their home turf.

App State won the shot battle with 15 and 10 on goal to Ball State’s three total shots and two on goal. The Black and Gold also had six corners to the Cardinals one.

The Mountaineers will take on the Longwood Lancers at home Friday the 25th. The match will begin at 6 p.m.