The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State field hockey honors seniors with a win

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 20, 2024
Sydney Willis
Defender Jillian Orcutt sends the ball down the field to a teammate at the game against Ball State on Oct. 18. As a senior, Orcutt has been an essential part of the team for all of her four years at App State.

App State field hockey beat Ball State 3-1 while celebrating Senior Day Friday. 

The Mountaineers started the match strong with a goal from junior forward Henriette Stegen to take a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Sophomore midfielder Kassie Paul followed with a goal of her own, extending the lead 2-0 at the end of the first quarter. 

The Black and Gold were unable to capitalize on strong offense in the second quarter. The Cardinals scored off of a penalty corner to shrink the lead to 2-1 at the intermission. 

App State had many opportunities in the third quarter with three shots and three corners. However, none of them found the back of the cage and the lead remained 2-1. 

Junior forward Bridget Donovan scored the lone goal of the fourth quarter sealing the victory. 

The Mountaineers defeated the Cardinals 3-1 and are now 8-6 overall and 5-2 on their home turf. 

App State won the shot battle with 15 and 10 on goal to Ball State’s three total shots and two on goal. The Black and Gold also had six corners to the Cardinals one. 

The Mountaineers will take on the Longwood Lancers at home Friday the 25th. The match will begin at 6 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$5935
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Sydney Willis
Sydney Willis, Photojournalist
Sydney Willis (she/her) is a freshman majoring in commercial photography, from Clayton, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$5935
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal