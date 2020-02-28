App State football announces 2020 schedule

App State takes the field before its 56-41 win over Charlotte on Sept. 7, 2019.

App State football has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2020 season.

To start the season, the Mountaineers will host Morgan State on Saturday, Sep. 5. Then the team will travel for two games, once playing at Wake Forest on Friday, Sep. 11 before making the trip up to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers on Sep. 19.

On Sep. 26 App State will return home to take on UMass, and stay at home for the next game against Louisiana on Wednesday, Oct. 7. A week later the Mountaineers travel to Statesboro to take on Georgia Southern on Oct. 14, also on a Wednesday.

App State returns home to face Arkansas State on Oct. 24 before a two game away stretch against Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 31 and Texas State on Nov. 7. The Mountaineers face Georgia State at home on Nov. 14, Coastal Carolina on the road on Nov. 21 and finish off with Troy at home on Nov. 28.

The Sun Belt Championship game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 5.

2020 App State Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 5 vs. Morgan State (Hall of Fame), 3:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 11 at Wake Forest

Sat., Sept. 19 at Wisconsin

Sat., Sept. 26 vs. Massachusetts (Family Weekend), 3:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7 vs. Louisiana* [ESPN2]

Wed., Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern* [ESPN2]

Sat., Oct. 24 vs. Arkansas State* (Homecoming), 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 31 at ULM*

Sat., Nov. 7 at Texas State*

Sat., Nov. 14 vs. Georgia State*, 2:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 21 at Coastal Carolina*

Sat., Nov. 28 vs. Troy* (Senior Day), 2:30 p.m.

* Sun Belt game

Home game in bold