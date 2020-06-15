App State football video team wins national SAVVY award for third straight year

App State student and football video team member Vince Fortea shoots during a game in 2019. The football video team won first place in the Short Social category at this year's SAVVY awards.

From pregame motivational videos to weekly uniform reveals, App State’s football video team works hard to produce content for fans to enjoy.

App State’s football video department earned first place honors at the annual SAVVY awards, presented by the Collegiate Sports Video Association. This marks the third year in a row that the department has brought home first place recognition.

The CSVA announces the winners for the SAVVY awards annually at its national conference. There are four SAVVY award categories: motivational, highlight, recruiting, and short social. App State boasted a finalist in three of the four categories, and won first place for short social, a short video created to share on social media.

The video that brought home the gold was a uniform reveal for the Halloween night game against rival Georgia Southern.

The director of App State’s football video program is George Claiborne, and Max Renfro, Jade Riles, Hayden Chandler and Vince Fortea all assisted as student-editors on the award-winning video.