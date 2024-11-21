The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State looks to defeat Dukes in final game at Kidd Brewer

Fran Murphy, Reporter
November 20, 2024
Landon Williams
App State lines up to begin a play against James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.

App State will take on James Madison Saturday in their final home game of the season. The conference matchup marks 11 consecutive sellouts at Kidd Brewer Stadium dating back to last season.

“One thing I never have to question is our enthusiasm from our students and our fans,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “It gives us a great home-field advantage and we’re very appreciative of that.”

The Mountaineers come into the contest 4-5 and sit in sixth place in the Sun Belt East Division. The team is coming off of a bye week, with their previous matchup ending in a 38-24 loss to Coastal Carolina on Nov. 7.

James Madison is 8-2 and sits second in the Sun Belt East Division. They come into The Rock with a three-game winning streak and a red-hot offense which has scored 32 or more in all three games of the stretch. 

“They spread the ball around and they hit their explosive plays so we have to do a really good job up front,” Clark said. “We have to win the line of scrimmage which is going to be tough because their offensive line is playing at a really high level right now.” 

App State’s offense comes in banged up, with many key players listed on the injury report. Senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson and sophomore running back Kanye Roberts will both be sidelined. Senior tight end Eli Wilson and senior kicker Micheal Hughes are listed as questionable.

Prior to injury, Robinson led the Black and Gold in receiving yards with 840. Clark said redshirt freshman Chris Lawson Jr. and redshirt junior Michael Hetzel are options for filling that hole in the passing attack. 

“We’ll be creative,” Clark said. “I’m really excited to see some of these young guys get their chance and to go out there and play college football.”

The contest will be Homecoming, Black Saturday and Senior Day at App State.

“It’s a special day to honor our seniors who have been here four to five years and given their all for App State, the football program and the university,” Clark said.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Contributors
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Landon Williams, Photographer
Landon Williams (he/him) is a Junior majoring in Commercial Photography from Winston Salem, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian. 
