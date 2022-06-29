App State men’s basketball announces signings of four transfers

Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022. Kerns and his staff brought in four transfers during the 2022 cycle.

The addition of four incoming transfers for the upcoming 2022-23 season was announced by App State men’s basketball May 5, May 10, May 17 and June 2. The moves come after a number of key departures from last season.

Graduate student guard Tyree Boykin makes the transition from Union University, a Division II school where he had a prolific career. He totaled 1,689 total points along with 241 rebounds and 190 assists through his four seasons. His sophomore year saw Boykin average just under 24 points per game and a career best 48-point performance. In his senior season, Boykin earned First Team All-Conference, Gulf South Conference Player of the Year and was named an All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Adding experience and depth to a young Mountaineer backcourt, Boykin looks to make an early impact in the High Country.

“Tyree fits our playing style and our culture. He is a guard that has a knack for scoring the basketball,” head coach Dustin Kerns said. “He has a tremendous work ethic and a desire to want to get better every day.”

Tamell Pearson joins the Mountaineers after spending the last two seasons at Western Illinois University, where he averaged 10 points and nearly six rebounds during his senior season. He also contributed 28 total blocks on the season. Coming out of high school, Pearson was a three-star recruit who played his first two seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham before transferring to Western Illinois.

“Tamell is someone that embodies what our program is about on both on and off the floor,” Kerns said. “He provides a veteran presence in the frontcourt that is a great fit on many levels.”

The latest additions to App State’s incoming transfer class are graduate student forward Dibaji Walker and junior guard Carvell Teasett.

Walker spent the last three years at the University of Massachusetts, and his freshman season at Cleveland State University. In his last year, he shot over 57% from the field after appearing in eight games. Walker brings in more depth as well as experience to the frontcourt.

“Dibaji is a very skilled player that is versatile and excels in many areas on the court,” Kerns said.

Teasett comes to the High Country after spending his first two years of collegiate ball at Northwestern State University. As a freshman, Teasett averaged 8.7 points per game and scored 16 against then No. 1 Gonzaga. The following year, Teasett improved his scoring to 12.9 points per game, as he also improved his assists, rebounds and steals averages. In a matchup with No. 1 Baylor, Teasett put up 18 points.

“Carvell has a tremendous work ethic who is always trying to improve his game,” Kerns said. “He is a proven shooter who is also a great ball handler. His skill set makes for a great fit on the court.”