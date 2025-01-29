App State men’s basketball defeats the Warhawks in Monroe

The Mountaineers won 66–58 on the road against the University of Louisiana Monroe Saturday. This was the first matchup between the teams in Monroe since February 2023.

With this win, Dustin Kerns remains unbeaten against the Warhawks with a 5-0 record and the team is back in the win column after a previous loss to Arkansas State Thursday.

Redshirt senior guard Myles Tate opened the game by going 1-2 from the foul line which was followed by a three and a hook in the paint from graduate student forward CJ Huntley. The Warhawks responded with a 6-0 run to take a 6-12 lead.

Junior guard Dior Conners made a three which Tate followed with a mid-range jumper and a three of his own to make the score 14-17.

App State kept it close throughout the half, and junior guard Jamil Muttilib made a three and a mid-range shot to take a 28-24 lead.

The Mountaineers went into halftime with a 32-30 lead.

Junior guard Alonzo Dodd opened the half with a basket to extend the lead to 34-30.

The game then went back and forth until a Tate three-pointer tied the score at 44 and a free throw from Tate gave the Mountaineers a 47-46 lead. The next Mountaineer basket was a three from graduate student guard Jackson Threadgill to extend the lead to 50-48.

Two three-pointers from Conners and a bucket from Huntley extended the lead to 62-55. The Mountaineers sealed the win with free throws from Tate and Dodd.

The game was highlighted by the duo of Huntley and Tate. Huntley recorded 7 points in the first half. He scored 10 points to go along with a team-high 12 rebounds. Tate scored 9 points in the first half with 2 three-pointers. He scored a team-high 16 points.

The Black and Gold finished the game shooting 40% from the field and 40% from the three-point line.

App State outrebounded ULM 42-34 and, despite both teams tying with 11 offensive rebounds, the Mountaineers outscored the Warhawks on second chance points with 20.

The Mountaineers will host Old Dominion Wednesday. It will be Greek night and Subaru appreciation night. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.