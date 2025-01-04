The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State men’s basketball losing streak continues with loss to Troy

Parker Egeland, Reporter
January 4, 2025
Isaac Edwards
Redshirt senior guard Myles Tate examines the defense of Troy during the App State vs. Troy game on Jan. 2. Tate led App State in scoring with 20 points during the game.

App State men’s basketball returned home Thursday to play Troy for their first game against a Division I opponent in over a month. It was their first conference game in the Holmes Convocation Center. They lost the game 69-61.

Junior guard Alonzo Dodd, junior guard Dior Conners, senior forward Jalil Beaubrun, redshirt senior guard Myles Tate and graduate student forward CJ Huntley started the game for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers started the game hot. After the Trojans hit a three-pointer on the first possession, the Black and Gold responded with a 10-0 run with Dodd and Tate connecting from deep.

Troy got right back into the game after hitting 3 three-pointers in a row and taking a 23-10 lead. App State has had problems in the last few games with long scoring droughts and were caught in another lull for four minutes.

App State ignited the offense in the final minutes of the first half. Three dunks in a row from the Black and Gold, including one from Huntley at the buzzer, made it 33-30 at the half in favor of the Trojans.

There were seven different players on the scoring sheet for the Mountaineers in the first half, with Tate leading the way with 7.

App State took their first lead of the second half after a three-pointer from Conners made it a 39-38 game.

The game became physical, with 7 fouls called in the first four minutes of the second half. But the Mountaineers kept firing from deep, and Dodd connected to make it a 42-41 App State lead with 14:25 remaining.

The Black and Gold cooled off again, going over three minutes without a field goal, and the Trojans took a 51-47 lead.

The back-and-forth nature of the game continued and neither team scored consecutive baskets. At the final media timeout, Troy led 57-56.

Troy burst out to a 6-point lead, but Tate hit a three to cut the lead in half with 1:04 remaining.

App State was frigid down the stretch, only hitting 1 of their last 10 shots, and Troy won the game 69-61.

Tate was the leading scorer in the game with 20 and he continues his stretch as the team’s top scorer.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6435
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Isaac Edwards
Isaac Edwards, Photojournalist
Isaac Edwards (he/him) is a freshman electronic media/broadcasting major from Saco, Maine. Isaac is a part of both the photo desk and the multimedia desk. This is his first year with The Appalachian. 
Donate to The Appalachian
$6435
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal